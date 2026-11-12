RRB ALP Recruitment 2026: A fresh update has come to light in relation to the RRB ALP recruitment process for those who wish to apply for government positions in Railways. Some key information has been released by the Railways in relation to this recruitment process. It is very important for the candidates to know about this update, along with the number of vacancies offered in each zone and other related information. Let us know how many vacancies have been increased in different RRB zones.

ALSO READ: KEAM 2026 Admission: PG Ayurveda Provisional Merit List And Category List PDF Out At cee.kerala.gov.in RRB ALP Recruitment 2026: How Many Posts Are Now Available In RRB ALP Recruitment? The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has increased the number of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) posts under CEN 01/2026. This decision was made following requests for additional posts from the Zonal Railways. According to the new list, a total of 14,627 posts will now be filled.

Details Information Recruitment Name RRB ALP Recruitment 2026 Post Assistant Loco Pilot Previous Vacancies 11,127 New Vacancies 14,627 Posts Added 3,500 Corrigendum Issued November 10, 2026 Pay Level Level-2 RRB Assistant Loco Pilot Recruitment 2026: How Many Posts Per Category? The Railways has also released the number of posts for various categories in these new vacancies. Candidates belonging to the General, OBC, SC, ST, and EWS categories can refer to the information provided below.

Category Total Posts General (UR) 6,032 OBC 3,662 SC 2,309 ST 1,259 EWS 1,365 Total 14,627 This point should be kept in mind: these 1,461 vacancies allotted to Ex-servicemen have already been included in the total number of vacancies given above; thus, there is no need to count them separately again. What are the main changes in the recruitment procedure? According to the correction notification published on November 10, one change that has been brought by the RRB is the increase of 3,500 new vacancies. No other change has been made according to the notification.

No changes have been made in regard to the eligibility criteria, selection procedure, or the conditions related to the application procedure. Candidates are advised to verify their particulars from the RRB and Railway Zone as per the latest vacancy notification.

ALSO READ: Mizoram Board HSLC, HSSLC Timetable 2027 OUT: MBSE Releases Class 10, 12 Subject-Wise Exam Dates At mbse.edu.in; Details RRB Recruitment 2026: What Are Eligibility Criteria And Selection Process? In this recruitment drive, the maximum and minimum age of the candidates were fixed at 18 and 30 years, respectively, as on 1st July 2026. The candidates belonging to reserved categories shall be eligible for age relaxation as per government norms.

In regard to eligibility, the candidates should have passed the 10th standard along with having an ITI certificate in the respective trade or having some other technical qualification as mentioned in the advertisement. The selection process mainly includes the following steps:

- CBT-1 (Computer-Based Test-1) - CBT-2 (Computer-Based Test-2) - CBAT (Computer-Based Aptitude Test) - Document Verification - Medical Test