Schools in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad have been directed to offer hybrid classes to students up to Class 5 as authorities step up measures to limit children's exposure to worsening air pollution across Delhi-NCR. In Gautam Buddha Nagar, the Education Department has directed all the schools, both government and private, to give students the option of studying online and offline. The order has been issued with immediate effect and will be valid until further orders.

The decision was taken as the district's AQI level has been above 300 and the GRAP Stage III restrictions were also imposed. Pollution levels have steadily remained in the "very poor" to "severe" range, so the education department has introduced hybrid learning for primary students," Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Rahul Panwar said.

ALSO READ: Neither Firecrackers Nor Farm Fires: CSE Report Identifies Vehicles As Delhi’s Biggest Pollution Contributor Ghaziabad Schools Also Asked To Offer Hybrid Classes In neighbouring Ghaziabad, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar reviewed the implementation of GRAP-III measures with officials from various departments during a meeting held via video conference on November 11. During the meeting, the District Magistrate directed the District Basic Education Officer to ensure that schools in the district conduct classes up to Class 5 in hybrid mode, wherever feasible. This allows parents to choose between online and offline learning depending on their children's circumstances.

The direction was part of a wider set of measures discussed to curb air pollution and ensure compliance with the Commission for Air Quality Management's (CAQM) GRAP-III order dated November 7. Construction Work Suspended In Ghaziabad Until November 20 As part of the pollution-control measures, all government and private construction and demolition projects in Ghaziabad have been ordered to remain suspended from November 5 to November 20, 2026. ALSO READ: Non-BS6 Vehicles Banned In Noida After Delhi: How To Check If Your Vehicle Is Affected? The District Magistrate directed the Municipal Corporation, Ghaziabad Development Authority, municipal bodies, Housing Development Council and Public Works Department to form at least five teams each to inspect their respective areas and ensure that construction activity does not continue. Officials were also instructed to double the existing capacity of mechanical road sweeping and water sprinkling operations. The District Magistrate warned that negligence in implementing the directions would not be tolerated.