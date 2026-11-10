With GRAP-III restrictions coming into force amid rising pollution levels, traffic police have barred BS-III and BS-IV vehicles from entering Noida since Tuesday. The restriction covers approximately 1.51 lakh vehicles registered in Gautam Buddha Nagar, including around one lakh BS-IV and 51,000 BS-III vehicles.

To enforce the ban, traffic police have deployed five teams at key entry points, including Jewar toll plaza, Zero Point and other border areas. Four additional enforcement teams have been stationed along major routes to intercept vehicles attempting to enter the district in violation of the restrictions.

ALSO READ: Noida's Food Safety Drive: 35 Firms Served Notices, 6425 Kgs Of Items Seized In Pre-Diwali Crackdown Rs 20,000 Fine For Violating GRAP-III Restrictions Drivers found operating prohibited BS-III and BS-IV vehicles within the district will face a fine of Rs 20,000. DCP Traffic Syed Ali Abbas has urged motorists to comply with the restrictions and avoid bringing these vehicles into Noida.

Vehicles entering the district from Delhi, Agra, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Faridabad and Palwal will also be monitored at designated entry points. Enforcement Teams Deployed At Key Borders Barricades have been placed along busy routes, including DND Flyway, Chilla Border, Kalindi Kunj, New Ashok Nagar and Kondli Border. Four enforcement teams have been assigned to stop vehicles that do not meet the prescribed emission standards.

ALSO READ: Noida Gasps For Breath As 'Hazardous' Air Quality Grips City, AQI 430 At Sec 62 | Check Pollution Levels In Other Areas ARTO Nand Kumar said enforcement teams were monitoring the situation and strict action would be taken against violators. Vehicles complying with the applicable emission norms will be allowed to enter the district. DCP Traffic Syed Ali Abbas reiterated that five traffic police teams had been deployed at different locations to ensure compliance with the GRAP-III restrictions.