The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage 3 is in force, as Air pollution levels are rising across Delhi-NCR. Following Delhi’s ban on non-BS6 vehicles, Noida has now also restricted the entry of such vehicles. By using the VIN number or Door jamb sticker, one can easily check the manufacturing year of their vehicle.

No Entry In Noida As mentioned earlier, non-BS6 vehicles have been barred from entering Noida under GRAP-3 restrictions. BS-3 and BS-4 vehicles manufactured before 2020 are barred from entering Noida. The rules apply to private cars, inter-state buses, and commercial goods carriers.

Also Read: New Hyundai Creta Interiors Spied: Boss Mode, Large Infotainment System, And More Expected How To Check The Manufacturing Year Of A Vehicle? As mentioned earlier, one can easily check the manufacturing year of a vehicle using the VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) or the Door Jamb Sticker. We have explained how to check the manufacturing year of a vehicle using both of these methods.

Using The Door Jamb Sticker The label placed on the driver-side door sill often indicates the manufacturing year and month of a vehicle. (Image: Pawan Kumar Mishra/The Daily Jagran) Using The VIN The 17-digit VIN can be found on the registration certificate (RC) of your vehicle. It is worth noting that the VIN is the same as the Chassis Number, also denoted as CH No. on the RC. Here’s how you can check the manufacturing year using the VIN.

Step 1: The VIN contains 17 digits; look closely at the 10th character. Step 2: The letter code signifies the manufacturing year of the vehicle. You can find the list of letter codes and manufacturing years here: Letter Code Manufacturing Year A 2010 B 2011 C 2012 D 2013 E 2014 F 2015 G 2016 H 2017 J 2018 K 2019 L 2020 M 2021 Step 3: If your VIN’s 10th digit letter code is prior to L as per the list, it means that your vehicle was manufactured before 2020, and it will not be allowed entry in Noida and Delhi.

(Image Credit: Pawan Kumar Mishra/The Daily Jagran) Also Read: BYD Denza D9 MPV Spied In India For The First Time: Gets Massage Function And More Police Begin Campaign The traffic police have begun campaigns to make vehicle owners aware of the new rules. The Noida traffic police have also started inspections at various locations to identify vehicles violating rules. As per reports, more than 5,000 challans have been issued as part of the enforcement drive.