The Tata Punch and the Tata Nexon are some of the most popular and best-selling SUVs in the Indian market. If asked about the best-selling car from the last month, one would usually think about one of these models. However, that’s not the case, as a hatchback from Maruti became the best-selling car in the country in October 2026.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Bestselling Car In October 2026 The Maruti Suzuki WagonR secured the top position in October 2026 car sales in the Indian market. A total of 23,747 units of the WagonR were dispatched last month. The hatchback sold a total of 18,970 units during the same month last year, and it recorded a 25 per cent growth on a year-on-year basis.

Also Read: KTM 1390 Super Duke Evo Unveiled With AMT Gearbox And Semi-Active Suspension Maruti Suzuki WagonR Engine The Maruti Suzuki WagonR is available with multiple engine options. Key powertrain details are as follows: 1-litre Petrol Engine The Maruti Suzuki WagonR draws power from a 998cc 3-cylinder petrol engine. The engine can be paired with a choice of 5-speed MT or a 5-speed Automatic Gear Shift (AGS). It can generate peak power and torque output of 66 PS and 89 Nm, respectively.

WagonR S-CNG The WagonR utilises the same 998cc three-cylinder petrol engine in its CNG iteration. However, the CNG iteration is not available with the option of an AGS transmission. In CNG mode, the same engine generates 56 PS and 82.1 Nm of torque.

1.2-litre Petrol Engine The WagonR is also available with the option of a 1,197cc 4-cylinder engine. The engine can be paired with the choice of a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AGS transmission. It can generate 90.9 PS and 113 Nm of torque.

Also Read: 5 Best-Selling Mid-Size SUVs In October 2026: Hyundai Creta Retains Top Spot As Rivalry Heats Up Maruti Suzuki WagonR Features The Maruti Suzuki WagonR comes equipped with plenty of features, and key ones include: A 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Steering-mounted controls

Front & Rear power windows

Manual AC

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

An idle start-stop technology

A 4-speaker audio system

6 airbags

An electronic stability control system

Hill hold assist

ABS with EBD