KTM unveiled the 1390 Super Duke Evo at EICMA 2026. The Evo is a higher-spec variant of the standard 1390 Super Duke GT model. The Super Duke Evo is equipped with an AMT gearbox and a semi-active WP suspension. The motorcycle is expected to arrive at dealerships by early 2027.

KTM 1390 Super Duke Evo: Key Details The key details of the KTM 1390 Super Duke Evo are as follows: Category Specifications Engine 1,350cc liquid-cooled V-twin Transmission 6-speed AMT Power Output 187 hp Instrument Cluster 8.8-inch touchscreen Brake Levers Fully adjustable Clutch Pedal Fully adjustable Rear Brake Pedal Fully adjustable Brakes Front: 320mm dual-discs

Rear: 240mm single disc Suspension Front: Semi-active 48mm WP forks

Rear: linked monoshock with electrically adjustable damping Also Read: Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Available With Benefits Of Up To ₹6 Lakh In November 2026 KTM 1390 Super Duke Evo Engine The KTM 1390 Super Duke Evo is powered by the same 1,350cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine as the 1,390 Super Adventure S Evo. Key powertrain details include:

Category Specifications Engine 1,350cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine Transmission 6-speed AMT (automated manual transmission) Power Output 187 hp Torque Output 145 Nm Also Read: 5 Best-Selling Mid-Size SUVs In October 2026: Hyundai Creta Retains Top Spot As Rivalry Heats Up KTM 1390 Super Duke Evo: Hardware & Features The KTM 1390 comes equipped with several new additions to its hardware and features. We have explained the key additions in terms of hardware and features for a better understanding.

Hardware The Key details about the hardware of the 1390 Super Duke Evo are as follows: Wheels: 17-inch at the front & 17-inch at the rear

Seat Height: 834mm

Suspension: Semi-active 48mm WP Apex at the front; linked monoshock with electronically adjustable damping at the rear

Windscreen: Adjustable windscreen

Levers & Pedals: Fully adjustable brake and clutch levers, along with a fully adjustable rear brake pedal and gear shifter

Braking: Front: 320 mm dual discs with four-piston Brembo Stylema monoblock calipers

Rear: 240mm single disc with two-piston floating caliper

Features The motorcycle features an extensive electronic suite, and the key specs include: Ride modes

Traction control

A quickshifter

Lean-angle-sensitive cornering ABS

An 8.8-inch TFT touchscreen cluster

Traction control

Cruise control

Wheelie control