KTM unveiled the 1390 Super Duke Evo at EICMA 2026. The Evo is a higher-spec variant of the standard 1390 Super Duke GT model. The Super Duke Evo is equipped with an AMT gearbox and a semi-active WP suspension. The motorcycle is expected to arrive at dealerships by early 2027.
KTM 1390 Super Duke Evo: Key Details
The key details of the KTM 1390 Super Duke Evo are as follows:
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Category
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Specifications
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Engine
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1,350cc liquid-cooled V-twin
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Transmission
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6-speed AMT
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Power Output
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187 hp
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Instrument Cluster
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8.8-inch touchscreen
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Brake Levers
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Fully adjustable
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Clutch Pedal
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Fully adjustable
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Rear Brake Pedal
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Fully adjustable
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Brakes
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Front: 320mm dual-discs
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Suspension
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Front: Semi-active 48mm WP forks
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KTM 1390 Super Duke Evo Engine
The KTM 1390 Super Duke Evo is powered by the same 1,350cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine as the 1,390 Super Adventure S Evo. Key powertrain details include:
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Category
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Specifications
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Engine
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1,350cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine
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Transmission
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6-speed AMT (automated manual transmission)
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Power Output
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187 hp
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Torque Output
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145 Nm
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KTM 1390 Super Duke Evo: Hardware & Features
The KTM 1390 comes equipped with several new additions to its hardware and features. We have explained the key additions in terms of hardware and features for a better understanding.
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Hardware
The Key details about the hardware of the 1390 Super Duke Evo are as follows:
Wheels: 17-inch at the front & 17-inch at the rear
Seat Height: 834mm
Suspension: Semi-active 48mm WP Apex at the front; linked monoshock with electronically adjustable damping at the rear
Windscreen: Adjustable windscreen
Levers & Pedals: Fully adjustable brake and clutch levers, along with a fully adjustable rear brake pedal and gear shifter
Braking: Front: 320 mm dual discs with four-piston Brembo Stylema monoblock calipers
Rear: 240mm single disc with two-piston floating caliper
Features
The motorcycle features an extensive electronic suite, and the key specs include:
- Ride modes
- Traction control
- A quickshifter
- Lean-angle-sensitive cornering ABS
- An 8.8-inch TFT touchscreen cluster
- Traction control
- Cruise control
- Wheelie control