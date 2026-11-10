KTM unveiled the 1390 Super Duke Evo at EICMA 2026. The Evo is a higher-spec variant of the standard 1390 Super Duke GT model. The Super Duke Evo is equipped with an AMT gearbox and a semi-active WP suspension. The motorcycle is expected to arrive at dealerships by early 2027.

KTM 1390 Super Duke Evo: Key Details

The key details of the KTM 1390 Super Duke Evo are as follows:

Category

Specifications

Engine

1,350cc liquid-cooled V-twin

Transmission

6-speed AMT

Power Output

187 hp

Instrument Cluster

8.8-inch touchscreen

Brake Levers

Fully adjustable

Clutch Pedal

Fully adjustable

Rear Brake Pedal

Fully adjustable

Brakes

Front: 320mm dual-discs
Rear: 240mm single disc

Suspension

Front: Semi-active 48mm WP forks
Rear: linked monoshock with electrically adjustable damping

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KTM 1390 Super Duke Evo Engine

The KTM 1390 Super Duke Evo is powered by the same 1,350cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine as the 1,390 Super Adventure S Evo. Key powertrain details include:

Category

Specifications

Engine

1,350cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine

Transmission

6-speed AMT (automated manual transmission)

Power Output

187 hp

Torque Output

145 Nm

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KTM 1390 Super Duke Evo: Hardware & Features

The KTM 1390 comes equipped with several new additions to its hardware and features. We have explained the key additions in terms of hardware and features for a better understanding.

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Hardware

The Key details about the hardware of the 1390 Super Duke Evo are as follows:

Wheels: 17-inch at the front & 17-inch at the rear
Seat Height: 834mm
Suspension: Semi-active 48mm WP Apex at the front; linked monoshock with electronically adjustable damping at the rear
Windscreen: Adjustable windscreen
Levers & Pedals: Fully adjustable brake and clutch levers, along with a fully adjustable rear brake pedal and gear shifter
Braking: Front: 320 mm dual discs with four-piston Brembo Stylema monoblock calipers
Rear: 240mm single disc with two-piston floating caliper

Features

The motorcycle features an extensive electronic suite, and the key specs include:

  • Ride modes
  • Traction control
  • A quickshifter
  • Lean-angle-sensitive cornering ABS
  • An 8.8-inch TFT touchscreen cluster
  • Traction control
  • Cruise control
  • Wheelie control

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