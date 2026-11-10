Volkswagen is offering discounts of up to ₹6 lakh on its popular SUV, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, in November 2026. The brand is also offering benefits on Virtus, Tiguan R-Line, Taigun, and Tayron this month. Let’s take a look at the benefits available on each of these models.

Volkswagen Discount Offers November 2026 You can check the maximum discount offers available on Volkswagen cars in November 2026 in the table below Model Maximum Discount Volkswagen Virtus Up to ₹1.66 lakh Volkswagen Tayron Up to ₹2 lakh Volkswagen Taigun Up to ₹2.7 lakh Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Up to ₹6 lakh Also Read: BYD Atto 2 Spied Testing Again In India: Gets Rotatable Screen, Up to 380 Km Range, And More Volkswagen Virtus November 2026 Discount The Volkswagen Virtus is available with maximum benefits of up to ₹1.66 lakh in November 2026. The brand is offering the highest benefits on the MY25 Highline trim with a 1-litre TSI petrol engine paired with an automatic transmission. Key discount details regarding the Volkswagen Virtus are as follows:

Variant Engine & Transmission Maximum Cash Discount MY25 Highline 1-litre TSI MT Up to ₹61,000 MY25 Topline 1-litre TSI MT & AT Up to ₹75,000 MY26 Topline 1-litre TSI MT Up to ₹50,000 MY26 Topline 1-litre TSI AT Up to ₹70,000 MY25 GT Plus Chrome 1.5-litre TSI DSG Up to ₹75,000 MY25 GT Plus Sport 1.5-litre TSI DSG Up to ₹50,000 MY26 GT Plus Chrome 1.5-litre TSI DSG Up to ₹60,000 MY26 GT Plus Sport 1.5-litre TSI DSG Up to ₹60,000 Important: Some variants of the Virtus facelift are also available with exchange benefit of up to ₹30,000 and loyalty benefit of up to ₹20,000. Volkswagen Tayron November 2026 Discount Volkswagen Tayron is the brand’s SUV available with 5-seater and 7-seater configurations. The SUV is available with benefits of up to ₹2 lakh in November 2026. The offer includes:

A cash discount worth ₹1 lakh

An exchange benefit worth ₹50,000

An additional benefit of up to ₹50,000 Volkswagen Taigun November 2026 Discount The Volkswagen Taigun is available with maximum benefits of up to ₹2.7 lakh in November 2026. The key discount details of the brand’s 5-seater SUV are as follows

Variant Engine & Transmission Maximum Cash Discount MY25 Topline 1-litre TSI MT Up to ₹2 lakh MY25 Topline 1-litre TSI AT Up to ₹1.5 lakh MY25 Topline 1-litre TSI AT Up to ₹1 lakh MY25 GT Plus Chrome 1.5-litre TSI DSG Up to ₹2 lakh MY25 GT Plus Chrome 1.5-litre TSI MT Up to ₹1.51 lakh MY25 GT Plus Sport 1.5-litre TSI MT Up to ₹1.51 lakh MY25 GT Plus Sport 1.5-litre TSI DSG Up to ₹1.51 lakh Important: Other Volkswagen Taigun trims, including the 1-litre TSI GT-Line and Comfortline are available with cash discounts ranging between ₹50,000 and ₹80,900 depending on manufacturing year and variant. The offer also includes an exchange benefit of ₹30,000, loyalty benefit of ₹20,000, and corporate benefits of up to 40,000, depending on eligible variants. Also Read: Hero Xpulse 450 Launch Soon? Check Expected Features And Specs

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line November 2026 Discount The old-features variant of the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is available with benefits of up to ₹6 lakh. Key offer details include: Cash discount of up to ₹3.5 lakh

Exchange benefit of up to ₹2 lakh

An additional benefit of up to ₹50,000