Volkswagen is offering discounts of up to ₹6 lakh on its popular SUV, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, in November 2026. The brand is also offering benefits on Virtus, Tiguan R-Line, Taigun, and Tayron this month. Let’s take a look at the benefits available on each of these models.
Volkswagen Discount Offers November 2026
You can check the maximum discount offers available on Volkswagen cars in November 2026 in the table below
|
Model
|
Maximum Discount
|
Volkswagen Virtus
|
Up to ₹1.66 lakh
|
Volkswagen Tayron
|
Up to ₹2 lakh
|
Volkswagen Taigun
|
Up to ₹2.7 lakh
|
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
|
Up to ₹6 lakh
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Volkswagen Virtus November 2026 Discount
The Volkswagen Virtus is available with maximum benefits of up to ₹1.66 lakh in November 2026. The brand is offering the highest benefits on the MY25 Highline trim with a 1-litre TSI petrol engine paired with an automatic transmission. Key discount details regarding the Volkswagen Virtus are as follows:
|
Variant
|
Engine & Transmission
|
Maximum Cash Discount
|
MY25 Highline
|
1-litre TSI MT
|
Up to ₹61,000
|
MY25 Topline
|
1-litre TSI MT & AT
|
Up to ₹75,000
|
MY26 Topline
|
1-litre TSI MT
|
Up to ₹50,000
|
MY26 Topline
|
1-litre TSI AT
|
Up to ₹70,000
|
MY25 GT Plus Chrome
|
1.5-litre TSI DSG
|
Up to ₹75,000
|
MY25 GT Plus Sport
|
1.5-litre TSI DSG
|
Up to ₹50,000
|
MY26 GT Plus Chrome
|
1.5-litre TSI DSG
|
Up to ₹60,000
|
MY26 GT Plus Sport
|
1.5-litre TSI DSG
|
Up to ₹60,000
Important: Some variants of the Virtus facelift are also available with exchange benefit of up to ₹30,000 and loyalty benefit of up to ₹20,000.
Volkswagen Tayron November 2026 Discount
Volkswagen Tayron is the brand’s SUV available with 5-seater and 7-seater configurations. The SUV is available with benefits of up to ₹2 lakh in November 2026. The offer includes:
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- A cash discount worth ₹1 lakh
- An exchange benefit worth ₹50,000
- An additional benefit of up to ₹50,000
Volkswagen Taigun November 2026 Discount
The Volkswagen Taigun is available with maximum benefits of up to ₹2.7 lakh in November 2026. The key discount details of the brand’s 5-seater SUV are as follows
|
Variant
|
Engine & Transmission
|
Maximum Cash Discount
|
MY25 Topline
|
1-litre TSI MT
|
Up to ₹2 lakh
|
MY25 Topline
|
1-litre TSI AT
|
Up to ₹1.5 lakh
|
MY25 Topline
|
1-litre TSI AT
|
Up to ₹1 lakh
|
MY25 GT Plus Chrome
|
1.5-litre TSI DSG
|
Up to ₹2 lakh
|
MY25 GT Plus Chrome
|
1.5-litre TSI MT
|
Up to ₹1.51 lakh
|
MY25 GT Plus Sport
|
1.5-litre TSI MT
|
Up to ₹1.51 lakh
|
MY25 GT Plus Sport
|
1.5-litre TSI DSG
|
Up to ₹1.51 lakh
Important: Other Volkswagen Taigun trims, including the 1-litre TSI GT-Line and Comfortline are available with cash discounts ranging between ₹50,000 and ₹80,900 depending on manufacturing year and variant. The offer also includes an exchange benefit of ₹30,000, loyalty benefit of ₹20,000, and corporate benefits of up to 40,000, depending on eligible variants.
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Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line November 2026 Discount
The old-features variant of the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is available with benefits of up to ₹6 lakh. Key offer details include:
- Cash discount of up to ₹3.5 lakh
- Exchange benefit of up to ₹2 lakh
- An additional benefit of up to ₹50,000