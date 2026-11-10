The BYD Atto 2 has been spied testing in India once again. The Atto 2 will compete against the likes of the Tata Sierra in the Indian market upon arrival. The Atto 2 by BYD comes packed with a 45.1 kWh battery pack, up to 380 Km of range, and more.

BYD Atto 2 Key Specifications

Category

Specifications

Battery Pack

45.1 kWh

0-100 Km/h

7.9 seconds

Infotainment System

12.8-inch rotatable touchscreen

Instrument cluster

8.8-inch fully digital

Seat functions

Heated/Ventilated

Sunroof

Yes, Panoramic

ADAS

Level 2

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BYD Atto 2 Battery Pack & Specs

The BYD Atto 2 comes packed with a 45.1 kWh battery pack; key powertrain details can be checked in the table below:

Category

Specifications

Battery pack

45.1 kWh

Claimed range

380 Km

Power Output

175 hp

Torque Output

290 Nm

0-100 km/h

7.9 seconds

Top speed

160 Km/h

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BYD Atto 2 Interior And Features

The BYD Atto 2 gets premium interiors, and it features vegan upholstery inside. The electric compact SUV by BYD comes equipped with the following features:

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  • An 8.8-inch fully digital driver’s display
  • A 12.8-inch rotatable touchscreen-based infotainment system
  • Heated and ventilated front seats
  • A level-2 ADAS suite
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Ambient lighting
  • Heated steering wheel

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BYD Atto 2 Design Details

The BYD Atto 2 was spotted heavily disguised, but the testing mule reveals a few design details. The SUV gets a unique design for the taillamps, along with a noticeable rear spoiler.

The bumper is recognizable, and it is complemented by a sculpted body. The BYD Atto 2 gets sleek LED headlamps along with a blacked-out, closed grille with the BYD logo on it. The lower part of the front bumper houses air vents to provide cooling to the battery.


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