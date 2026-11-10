The BYD Atto 2 has been spied testing in India once again. The Atto 2 will compete against the likes of the Tata Sierra in the Indian market upon arrival. The Atto 2 by BYD comes packed with a 45.1 kWh battery pack, up to 380 Km of range, and more.

BYD Atto 2 Key Specifications Category Specifications Battery Pack 45.1 kWh 0-100 Km/h 7.9 seconds Infotainment System 12.8-inch rotatable touchscreen Instrument cluster 8.8-inch fully digital Seat functions Heated/Ventilated Sunroof Yes, Panoramic ADAS Level 2 Also Read: Hero Xpulse 450 Launch Soon? Check Expected Features And Specs BYD Atto 2 Battery Pack & Specs The BYD Atto 2 comes packed with a 45.1 kWh battery pack; key powertrain details can be checked in the table below:

Category Specifications Battery pack 45.1 kWh Claimed range 380 Km Power Output 175 hp Torque Output 290 Nm 0-100 km/h 7.9 seconds Top speed 160 Km/h Also Read: BYD Denza India Entry On November 13: D9 MPV And Z9 GT Fastback To Be First Models BYD Atto 2 Interior And Features The BYD Atto 2 gets premium interiors, and it features vegan upholstery inside. The electric compact SUV by BYD comes equipped with the following features:

An 8.8-inch fully digital driver’s display

A 12.8-inch rotatable touchscreen-based infotainment system

Heated and ventilated front seats

A level-2 ADAS suite

Panoramic sunroof

Ambient lighting

Heated steering wheel Also Read: Maruti Suzuki WagonR Facelift 2026 Launch This Year: Check Expected Engine And Features

BYD Atto 2 Design Details The BYD Atto 2 was spotted heavily disguised, but the testing mule reveals a few design details. The SUV gets a unique design for the taillamps, along with a noticeable rear spoiler. The bumper is recognizable, and it is complemented by a sculpted body. The BYD Atto 2 gets sleek LED headlamps along with a blacked-out, closed grille with the BYD logo on it. The lower part of the front bumper houses air vents to provide cooling to the battery.