The BYD Atto 2 has been spied testing in India once again. The Atto 2 will compete against the likes of the Tata Sierra in the Indian market upon arrival. The Atto 2 by BYD comes packed with a 45.1 kWh battery pack, up to 380 Km of range, and more.
BYD Atto 2 Key Specifications
|
Category
|
Specifications
|
Battery Pack
|
45.1 kWh
|
0-100 Km/h
|
7.9 seconds
|
Infotainment System
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12.8-inch rotatable touchscreen
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Instrument cluster
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8.8-inch fully digital
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Seat functions
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Heated/Ventilated
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Sunroof
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Yes, Panoramic
|
ADAS
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Level 2
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BYD Atto 2 Battery Pack & Specs
The BYD Atto 2 comes packed with a 45.1 kWh battery pack; key powertrain details can be checked in the table below:
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Category
|
Specifications
|
Battery pack
|
45.1 kWh
|
Claimed range
|
380 Km
|
Power Output
|
175 hp
|
Torque Output
|
290 Nm
|
0-100 km/h
|
7.9 seconds
|
Top speed
|
160 Km/h
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BYD Atto 2 Interior And Features
The BYD Atto 2 gets premium interiors, and it features vegan upholstery inside. The electric compact SUV by BYD comes equipped with the following features:
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- An 8.8-inch fully digital driver’s display
- A 12.8-inch rotatable touchscreen-based infotainment system
- Heated and ventilated front seats
- A level-2 ADAS suite
- Panoramic sunroof
- Ambient lighting
- Heated steering wheel
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BYD Atto 2 Design Details
The BYD Atto 2 was spotted heavily disguised, but the testing mule reveals a few design details. The SUV gets a unique design for the taillamps, along with a noticeable rear spoiler.
The bumper is recognizable, and it is complemented by a sculpted body. The BYD Atto 2 gets sleek LED headlamps along with a blacked-out, closed grille with the BYD logo on it. The lower part of the front bumper houses air vents to provide cooling to the battery.