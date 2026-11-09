Hero MotoCorp recently showcased the new Hero Xpulse 450 for the first time at EICMA 2026. The brand is expected to launch the Xpulse 450 during the India Bike Week, scheduled to take place on December 4 and December 5, 2026.

Hero Xpulse 450: Engine Specs As mentioned earlier, the Hero Xpulse 450 is powered by a 421cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. Key engine specifications of the Xpulse 450 include: Engine Capacity 421cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve DOHC Transmission 6-speed Clutch Assist & Slipper Maximum Power 46 bhp at 9,100rpm Maximum Torque 38 Nm at 7,500rpm Also Read: BMW F 450 GS Sport Variant Launched In India For ₹5.90 Lakh: Check What’s Special? Hero Xpulse 450: Expected Price The Hero Xpulse 450 will rival the likes of the KTM Adventure 390 and Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 in the Indian market. The Himalayan 450 is priced between ₹3.08 lakh and ₹3.39 lakh.

The KTM AdventureR is priced between ₹3.86 lakh and ₹3.87 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. Given the pricing of its rivals, we expect the Hero Xpulse 450 to be priced between ₹3.10 lakh and ₹3.15 lakh in the Indian market. Hero Xpulse 450: Hardware & Design The Hero Xpulse 450 gets a vertically arranged LED headlamp with H-shaped LED DRLs. It also gets a large transparent windscreen. Additional hardware details include: A gold-painted USD fork at the front

Handguards

Single disc at the front & rear

Cross-spoke wheels with gold wheel rims

Bronze engine casing

A rear luggage rack

An engine bash plate

Radiator guard

An upswept exhaust Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG Secures 5-Star In BNCAP: Check Safety Ratings And Features

Hero Xpulse 450: Features The Hero Xpulse 450 comes packed with a slew of advanced features. Some of the key features include: Large landscape TFT instrument cluster

Android Auto & Apple CarPlay connectivity

Riding Modes

Traction Control

Dual-channel ABS

Throttle Mapping Settings It is worth mentioning that while the bike has been revealed by the brand, its key specifications regarding the hardware and features remain hidden at the moment. More details are expected to be revealed as the launch nears.