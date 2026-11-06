The CNG iteration of the Mahindra XUV 3XO has secured a 5-star rating in crash tests organised by Bharat NCAP (BNCAP). The XUV 3XO ZNG was launched in the Indian market last month with prices starting from ₹9.99 lakh ex-showroom. The XUV 3XO comes equipped with a slew of advanced features, including gas leak detection, 6 airbags, and more.

Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG Safety Ratings As mentioned earlier, the Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG has secured a 5-star rating in BNCAP. The subcompact SUV by Mahindra has secured 5 stars in terms of adult occupant protection as well as child occupant protection. You can check the points scored by the SUV here:

Category Maximum Points Points Secured Adult Occupant Protection 32 29.36 Child Occupant Protection 49 45 Also Read: MG M9 EV: Presidential Seats, 548 Km Range, And More; 5 Reasons It’s Worth Buying In 2026 Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG Engine Key powertrain details of the Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG are as follows:

Category Specifications Engine 1.2-litre TCMPFi turbo-petrol Transmission 6-speed manual Power Output 109 hp Torque Output 200 Nm Mileage 24.7 km/kg Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One Spied: Gets New Front Fascia; New Interior Theme Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG Features & Safety The Mahindra XUV 3XO comes equipped with a slew of advanced features and safety features. Key specifications include:

Features Key features of the Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG include: A 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment system

A 10.24-inch fully digital driver’s display

Dolby Atmos audio system

Black leatherette seats

Single-pane skyroof

Underbody twin-cylinder CNG Safety The XUV 3XO CNG also features a slew of advanced safety features, including: Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

6 Airbags

Gas leak detection

ISOFIX child seat mount