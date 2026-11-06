The CNG iteration of the Mahindra XUV 3XO has secured a 5-star rating in crash tests organised by Bharat NCAP (BNCAP). The XUV 3XO ZNG was launched in the Indian market last month with prices starting from ₹9.99 lakh ex-showroom. The XUV 3XO comes equipped with a slew of advanced features, including gas leak detection, 6 airbags, and more.

Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG Safety Ratings

As mentioned earlier, the Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG has secured a 5-star rating in BNCAP. The subcompact SUV by Mahindra has secured 5 stars in terms of adult occupant protection as well as child occupant protection. You can check the points scored by the SUV here:

Category

Maximum Points

Points Secured

Adult Occupant Protection

32

29.36

Child Occupant Protection

49

45

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Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG Engine

Key powertrain details of the Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG are as follows: 

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Specifications

Engine

1.2-litre TCMPFi turbo-petrol

Transmission

6-speed manual

Power Output

109 hp

Torque Output

200 Nm

Mileage

24.7 km/kg

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Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG Features & Safety

The Mahindra XUV 3XO comes equipped with a slew of advanced features and safety features. Key specifications include:

Features

Key features of the Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG include:

  • A 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment system
  • A 10.24-inch fully digital driver’s display
  • Dolby Atmos audio system
  • Black leatherette seats
  • Single-pane skyroof
  • Underbody twin-cylinder CNG

Safety

The XUV 3XO CNG also features a slew of advanced safety features, including:

  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
  • 6 Airbags
  • Gas leak detection
  • ISOFIX child seat mount

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