The CNG iteration of the Mahindra XUV 3XO has secured a 5-star rating in crash tests organised by Bharat NCAP (BNCAP). The XUV 3XO ZNG was launched in the Indian market last month with prices starting from ₹9.99 lakh ex-showroom. The XUV 3XO comes equipped with a slew of advanced features, including gas leak detection, 6 airbags, and more.
Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG Safety Ratings
As mentioned earlier, the Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG has secured a 5-star rating in BNCAP. The subcompact SUV by Mahindra has secured 5 stars in terms of adult occupant protection as well as child occupant protection. You can check the points scored by the SUV here:
|
Category
|
Maximum Points
|
Points Secured
|
Adult Occupant Protection
|
32
|
29.36
|
Child Occupant Protection
|
49
|
45
Also Read: MG M9 EV: Presidential Seats, 548 Km Range, And More; 5 Reasons It’s Worth Buying In 2026
Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG Engine
Key powertrain details of the Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG are as follows:
Recommended For You
|
Category
|
Specifications
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre TCMPFi turbo-petrol
|
Transmission
|
6-speed manual
|
Power Output
|
109 hp
|
Torque Output
|
200 Nm
|
Mileage
|
24.7 km/kg
Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One Spied: Gets New Front Fascia; New Interior Theme
Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG Features & Safety
The Mahindra XUV 3XO comes equipped with a slew of advanced features and safety features. Key specifications include:
Features
Key features of the Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG include:
- A 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- A 10.24-inch fully digital driver’s display
- Dolby Atmos audio system
- Black leatherette seats
- Single-pane skyroof
- Underbody twin-cylinder CNG
Safety
The XUV 3XO CNG also features a slew of advanced safety features, including:
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
- 6 Airbags
- Gas leak detection
- ISOFIX child seat mount