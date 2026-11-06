MG introduced the M9 Luxury Electric MPV in July last year. The MG M9 EV comes equipped with a 90 kWh battery pack, 548 km of claimed range, presidential seats, Level 2 ADAS, and more. Here are 5 reasons that make it worth buying in 2026.

5 Reasons MG M9 Is Worth Buying In 2026 From pricing to safety, the MG M9 has more than one reason that makes it appealing in 2026. Let’s take a look at 5 significant ones: 1. MG M9 EV Pricing The MG M9 EV rivals the Toyota Vellfire and the Kia Carnival in the Indian market. The Kia Carnival starts at ₹59.65 lakh ex-showroom, while the Toyota Vellfire starts at ₹1.20 crore ex-showroom. The M9 by MG, on the other hand, is priced at ₹79.95 lakh ex-showroom.

As is evident, the MG M9 is priced very competitively against its rivals. But the whole scenario changed when the brand introduced a Battery as a Service (BaaS) program for the M9 EV in September 2026. With BaaS, the MG M9 EV is priced at ₹69.99 lakh ex-showroom. The pricing strengthens the position of the M9 luxury EV for people looking to experience a luxury lounge on wheels.

Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One Spied: Gets New Front Fascia; New Interior Theme 2. MG M9 EV Comfort & Conveniece The MG M9 features a premium cabin that provides a ‘luxury-lounge on wheels’ experience. The luxury electric MPV comes equipped with presidential seats in the second row. The seats offer ventilation, heating, and massage functions.

Additionally, the M9 luxury EV also packs an Ottoman feature. This feature offers enhanced legroom and comfort by providing an extendable legrest and reclining seats. 3. MG M9 EV Cabin Tech The MG M9 is not just about the luxurious cabin; it also packs a heavily tech-loaded cabin that further elevates the experience. Key specs of the MG M9 include: A 12.23-inch touchscreen infotainment system

A 7-inch fully digital driver’s display

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

A panoramic sunroof

Ambient lighting

A PM 2.5 air filter

A wireless charger

Dual rear entertainment screens Also Read: BYD Denza Z9 GT Spied Ahead Of India Launch On November 13: Check Details

4. MG M9 EV Battery & Range Key details regarding the powertrain and specs of the MG M9 EV are as follows: Category Specifications Battery Pack 90 kWh magnesium-cobalt Power Output 245 hp Torque Output 350 Nm Drivetrain Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) Range Up to 548 Km, on a single charge Charging 160 kW DC Fast (0-100% in 90 minutes) MG M9 EV Safety The MG M9 EV features several active and passive safety features, and it has a 5-star safety rating from Euro NCAP and Australian NCAP. Key safety features of the M9 include: High-strength steel body

ISOFIX Child seat mounts

Self-sealing tyres

A Level 2 ADAS Suite

Driver drowsiness & monitoring system

A 360-degree camera & Digital IRVM MG M9 EV Key Specs Key details of the MG M9 luxury electric MPV include:

Category Specifications Battery 90 kWh Power Output 245 hp Seat Capacity 7-seats Seat Functions Ventilation, Heat, Massage Infotainment 12.23-inch touchscreen Instrument Cluster 7-inch fully digital Range Up to 548 Km People Also Ask 1. How Many Seats Does MG M9 Offer? The MG M9 is available in a 7-seater configuration with 2 seats at the front, 2 seats in the middle row, and 3 seats in the last row. 2. Is The MG M9 Bigger Than The Toyota Vellfire? Yes, the MG M9 is wider and longer than the Toyota Vellfire. Key dimensions have been compared in the table below:

Category MG M9 EV Toyota Vellfire Length 5,270mm 5,005mm Width 2,000mm 1,850mm Height 1,840mm 1,950mm Wheelbase 3,200mm 3,000mm 3. What Is The BaaS Price Of The MG M9? The BaaS Prices, battery rental fee, and price for the battery-fitted version can be found in the table below: MG Cyberster & MG M9 EV BaaS Prices Model Ex-showroom BaaS Price+Battery Rental Fees Non-BaaS Ex-showroom Prices MG Cyberster Rs 72.49 lakh+ Rs 8/km Rs 82.50 lakh MG M9 Rs 69.99 lakh+ Rs 8/km Rs 79.95 lakh