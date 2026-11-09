The Maruti Suzuki WagonR facelift 2026 is under development, and a heavily camouflaged test mule was recently spied testing. Another test mule of the upcoming WagonR facelift has been spied testing again. The WagonR is expected to come equipped with a new Z-series 3-cylinder engine in its top-spec trim, along with an underbody CNG tank for CNG trims, and more. Let’s take a look at the expected design, features, and engine specifications of the upcoming 2026 Maruti Suzuki WagonR facelift.

2026 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Facelift: Expected Design

As mentioned earlier, a prototype of the 2026 Maruti Suzuki WagonR facelift was spied heavily camouflaged. The design changes on the WagonR facelift are expected to be subtle.

We expect the 2026 WagonR to feature a new headlamp unit, a revised front grille, redesigned taillights, and more. On the sides, the updated model is expected to retain the pull-type door handles, large windows, and a flat roofline.

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2026 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Facelift: Expected Features

The interior of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR facelift has not been spied yet. The cabin remains under wraps. We expect the upcoming WagonR facelift to feature a redesigned dashboard, premium upholstery materials, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, and more.