The BMW F 450 GS Sport Variant has been launched in India for ₹5.90 lakh ex-showroom. The Sport variant comes equipped with several enhancements over other variants of the F 450 GS motorcycle lineup. Let’s take a look at all that’s special about the BMW F 450 GS Sport variant.

BMW F 450 GS Sport: What’s Special?

We have segregated the key details of the BMW F 450 GS in two categories: Exterior and Equipment for a better understanding.

Exterior

In terms of exterior, the Sport Variant continues with the same GS Design, as the F 450 GS. However, it will be offered in an exclusive Racing Red paint scheme. The brand has also added a Rallye Windscreen and Black hand protectors that provide the SUV with a more sporty look.