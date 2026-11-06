The BMW F 450 GS Sport Variant has been launched in India for ₹5.90 lakh ex-showroom. The Sport variant comes equipped with several enhancements over other variants of the F 450 GS motorcycle lineup. Let’s take a look at all that’s special about the BMW F 450 GS Sport variant.

BMW F 450 GS Sport: What’s Special?

We have segregated the key details of the BMW F 450 GS in two categories: Exterior and Equipment for a better understanding.

Exterior

In terms of exterior, the Sport Variant continues with the same GS Design, as the F 450 GS. However, it will be offered in an exclusive Racing Red paint scheme. The brand has also added a Rallye Windscreen and Black hand protectors that provide the SUV with a more sporty look.

Equipment

The BMW F 450 GS comes equipped with several features for an enhanced, performance-oriented experience, and key details include:

  • Off-road footrests
  • A plastic engine guard
  • Sport suspension
  • Gear shift assistant pro
  • Riding modes pro

Important: These are only the newly added equipment to the motorcycle with sport variant. The bike continues with other features offered with the standard variant of F 450 GS motorcycle, such as ABS Pro, Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), a 6.5-inch TFT instrument cluster, and more.

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BMW F 450 GS Sport Variant: Powertrain

The BMW F 450 GS Sport variant continues with the same powertrain as the other models of the motorcycle lineup, and key details include:

Category

Specifications

Engine

420cc Twin-Cylinder

Transmission

6-speed

Power Output

48 hp

Torque Output

43 Nm

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