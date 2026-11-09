BYD Denza will be making its India debut on November 13, 2026. The brand has recently teased the Denz Z9 GT fastback, too. Denza is an ultra-luxury electric vehicle manufacturer, and it is owned by BYD. The BYD Denza D9 MPV and the BYD Z9 GT are expected to be the brand’s first offerings in the country. Let’s take a look at the features and specs of the BYD Denza Z9 GT and the BYD Denza D9 luxury electric MPV.

BYD Denza D9 Luxury Electric MPV The BYD Denza D9 will rival the likes of the Toyota Vellfire, MG M9, and Mercedes-Benz V-Class in the Indian market. The D9 MPV luxury electric MPV is 5,250mm long, 1960mm wide, and has a wheelbase of 3,110mm. Let’s take a look at the features and specs of the Denza D9.

Powertrain The Denza D9 luxury electric MPV is sold in Plug-in Hybrid and Electric versions in the international market. The brand is expected to offer only the electric iteration of the luxury MPV in the Indian market. The D9 MPV has two battery pack options: a 103 kWh & a 115 kWh. The D9 is claimed to deliver a range of up to 800 km on a single charge, and it is available in Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) as well as an All-Wheel Drive (AWD) variant.

Features The Denza D9 MPV comes packed with a slew of advanced features, including: Powered bi-directional sliding doors

Soft-closing doors

A large panoramic sunroof

High quality nappa leather upholstery

Wood trim

Ambient lighting

Second-row air spa chair

Leg rests

Heating, ventilation, and massage

A 15.6-inch central touchscreen

A 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster

Rear entertainment screens (Optional) Also Read: BMW F 450 GS Sport Variant Launched In India For ₹5.90 Lakh: Check What’s Special?

BYD Denza Z9 GT: Powertrain & Features Powertrain The BYD Denza Z9GT is the brand’s 5-seater fastback model. Globally, the Z9GT is available in a PHEV and an all-electric version. In India, we expect the brand to offer an all-electric version of the fastback.

The Denza Z9GT is powered by a triple-motor setup, which uses two electric motors at the rear and an electric motor placed at the front. The battery capacity stands at 122.5 kWh, and it has a WLTP range of up to 600 km on a single charge.

The fastback supports up to 1500 kW Flash ultra-charging, and the brand claims that it can be charged from 10 to 97 per cent in just 9 minutes. It can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 2.7 seconds, and has a top speed of 270 km/h.

Features The Denza Z9GT comes equipped with a slew of advanced features and a heavy display cabin. Key features of the Z9GT include: Premium Nappa Leather upholstery

A triple screen layout

A 17.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Heads-Up Display (HUD) with Augmented Reality (AR)

20-speaker Devialet sound system

Heated, ventilated & Massage seats

Built-in cooling & heating compartments

Reclining rear seats

A panoramic glass roof

Dual wireless phone charging pads

Ambient lighting

Electrically adjustable footrests for rear passengers

Rear wheel-steering

Crab walk Mode