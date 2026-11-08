Hyundai has confirmed that the Bayon CNG will be launched in the Indian market in January 2027. The Bayon petrol has been launched in India with prices starting from Rs 9.99 lakh ex-showroom.

The CNG iteration of the Bayon will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and the Tata Nexon in the Indian market upon arrival. Let’s take a look at what we can expect.

Hyundai Bayon CNG: What To Expect?

The Hyundai Bayon CNG will likely come packed with an underbody CNG tank setup, with a total capacity of up to 60 litres or up to 8 kilograms of usable CNG.

The petrol iteration of the SUV has an ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of up to 18.6 km/l, and we can expect the CNG version’s mileage to range between 25 km/kg and 28 km/kg.

The CNG version will use the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated (NA) petrol engine that powers the petrol version of the SUV. While the engine can churn out up to 115 hp and 144 Nm of torque in the petrol iteration, the CNG version is expected to deliver reduced power and torque outputs.