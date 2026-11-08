Maruti Suzuki, the largest car manufacturer in India, is preparing to launch several new products this year in the country. One such product will be the brand’s new 3-row electric MPV.

The Maruti Suzuki electric MPV, codenamed YMC, has been spied testing multiple times on Indian roads. We can expect it to be launched in the country in 2027. Let’s take a look at the expected design, features, and specs of the recently spied Maruti Suzuki YMC.