The Hyundai Creta retained the top position in mid-size SUV sales in October 2026. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara secured second place, trailing the segment-leading Creta by 1,193 units. Let’s look at the top 5 bestselling mid-size SUVs in October 2026.

5. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder secured the fifth position in mid-size SUV sales in October 2026. A total of 7,797 units of the Hyryder were sold last month. The SUV registered a 32.5 per cent decline on a year-on-year basis.

4. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has secured the 4th position in October 2026 sales for the mid-size SUV segment. A total of 11,726 units of the SUV were dispatched in October 2026, and it recorded a 7 per cent growth on a year-on-year basis.

Also Read: Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Available With Benefits Of Up To ₹6 Lakh In November 2026 3. Kia Seltos The Kia Seltos secured 3rd position in mid-size SUV sales in October 2026. It has remained in the top charts since the beginning of this year. A total of 13,423 units were sold, and it recorded 88.3 per cent growth on a year-on-year basis.

2. Maruti Suzuki Victoris The Maruti Suzuki Victoris continues to challenge the segment-leading Hyundai Creta. A total of 16,792 units of the Victoris were sold in October 2026. The SUV registered a 24.4 per cent growth on a year-on-year basis. SUV’s share in the segment has grown to 19.3 per cent.

Also Read: BYD Atto 2 Spied Testing Again In India: Gets Rotatable Screen, Up to 380 Km Range, And More 1. Hyundai Creta The Hyundai Creta has remained in the top position in terms of sales in October 2026. A total of 17,955 units of the Creta were sold last month. The SUV registered a 2.3 per cent decline in its monthly sales on a year-on-year basis.

October 2026 & Top 5 Mid-Size SUVs You can check the top 5 SUVs in terms of sales, along with their ex-showroom prices in the table below: Model Ex-Showroom Price Hyundai Creta ₹10.90 lakh Maruti Suzuki Victoris ₹10.49 lakh Kia Seltos ₹11.24 lakh Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara ₹10.77 lakh Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder ₹11.31 lakh