Hyundai is planning to launch a new-generation model of its popular mid-size SUV, the Hyundai Creta, in 2027. The interior of the upcoming Creta was recently spied on a test mule. The brand has also confirmed that the new-generation Creta will be launched in India before 2030.
2027 Hyundai Creta Interior Spied
The cabin of the new Hyundai Creta was heavily camouflaged when spied. Key details shared by the spy shots include:
- A larger touchscreen infotainment system
- A sleek horizontal instrument cluster
- An updated Pleos system
- Off-white & Grey theme
- A centre armrest in the front
- Two cupholders at the front
- Electrically adjustable front seats
- Boss mode
- A centre armrest at the rear
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2027 Hyundai Creta Engine
While the 2027 Hyundai Creta is expected to come equipped with several new features and a new design, it will likely remain unchanged in terms of its powertrain. The brand is expected to retain the three engine options that power the outgoing Creta. Key details might include
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Category
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Specifications
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Engine
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1.5L NA petrol
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1.5L Turbo petrol
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1.5L diesel
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Transmission
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6-speed MT/iVT
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7-speed DCT
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6-speed MT/torque converter
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Power Output
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115 PS
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160 PS
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116 PS
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Torque Output
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143.8 Nm
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253 Nm
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250 Nm
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2027 Hyundai Creta Design
The upcoming third-generation model of the SUV will be based on the brand’s K3 platform. The test mule looks more upright, and it also looks slightly longer than the current model on sale.
While the current generation model has a length of 4,330 mm, the upcoming model is expected to be longer than 4.5 metres. It is also expected to be wider and taller than the outgoing model.
Prototypes spied so far suggest that the Creta will adopt the brand’s ‘Art of Steel’ design language, which was recently seen on the 2027 Hyundai Tucson. It will feature sleek LED DRLs, Sleek taillights, a projector-headlamp setup positioned lower on the bumper, and fog lamps with a cornering function.