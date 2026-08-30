Hyundai Creta 2027: The brand has confirmed that the next-generation model of the Hyundai Creta SUV will be launched before 2030 in India. The 2027 Hyundai Tucson was recently revealed with the brand’s ‘Art of Steel’ exterior design language. An image of the Hyundai Creta 2027 was recently rendered, and the design looks very similar to that of the newly unveiled Tucson. Let’s take a look at what we can expect from the upcoming Hyundai Creta 2027 in terms of design, features, and engine specifications.

2027 Hyundai Creta: Expected Engine Specs While the 2027 Hyundai Creta is expected to receive major changes in terms of design and interior, it will likely remain unchanged in terms of powertrain. The brand may retain the powertrain options of a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, or a 1.5-litre diesel engine. While the SUV is expected to retain its existing engine options, a new Hybrid engine is also expected to be offered with the SUV.

Also Read: Mahindra XEV 9e, XEV 9s, And BE 6 SPORTEQ Now Available With BaaS: Prices Start At ₹11.45 Lakh 2027 Hyundai Creta: Interior The interior of the 2027 Hyundai Creta was also spied recently, and spy shots confirm the addition of a ‘Gravity Button’ feature inside the cabin. The ‘Gravity Button’ is also offered in the Ioniq 5 EV of the brand, and it is used to initiate the ‘Boss Mode’ function. The 2027 Hyundai Creta Interior was partially covered. However, a new steering wheel, redesigned dashboard, touch-based HVAC panel, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, and a larger fully digital driver’s display are much-anticipated. Recent spy shots also show the rear AC vents, which are expected to be retained from the current model on sale.

2027 Hyundai Creta: Design The prototype of the 2027 Hyundai Creta was heavily disguised during testing. However, the overall contour of the test mule suggests an all-new Hyundai Creta. The upcoming third-generation model of the SUV will be based on the brand’s K3 platform. The test mule looks more upright, and it also looks slightly longer than the current model on sale. While the current generation model has a length of 4,330 mm, the upcoming model is expected to be longer than 4.5 metres. The test mule was mostly disguised from the front and rear ends, which suggests that the model might be completely redesigned with a sharper front fascia.