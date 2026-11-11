The BYD Denza D9 luxury MPV has been spied in India for the first time. Denza is an ultra-luxury electric vehicle manufacturer owned by BYD, and its official entry is scheduled for November 13, 2026. The brand is expected to offer an all-electric version of the D9 MPV in India.
BYD Denza D9: Key Specifications
The brand has not yet shared any details regarding the features or specifications of the BYD Denza D9. The key details of the D9 Electric MPV are expected to be:
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Category
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Specifications
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Battery
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103.36 kWh
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Range
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Up to 600 Km on a single charge
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Drivetrain
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Front-Wheel Drive
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Infotainment
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15.6-inch touchscreen
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Instrument Cluster
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10.25-inch fully digital
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Sunroof
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Yes, Panoramic
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Doors
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Electrically-powered sliding
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BYD Denza D9 Range & Specs
The brand has not yet confirmed details regarding the powertrain of the upcoming BYD Denza D9 electric luxury MPV. Internationally, the D9 MPV is available in multiple battery pack options ranging from 103.36 kWh to 115 kWh. Key powertrain details of the D9 MPV are expected to be:
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Category
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Specification
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Battery Pack
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103.36 kWh
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Claimed Range
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600 Km on a single charge
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Power Output
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Up to 313 Hp
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Torque Output
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360 Nm
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Drivetrain
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Front-Wheel Drive
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BYD Denza D9 MPV Features
The BYD Denza D9 comes equipped with a slew of advanced features to provide enhanced cabin comfort. Key ones are expected to be:
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- Powered bi-directional sliding doors
- Soft-closing doors
- A large panoramic sunroof
- High quality nappa leather upholstery
- Wood trim
- Ambient lighting
- Second-row air spa chair
- Leg rests
- Heating, ventilation, and massage
- A 15.6-inch central touchscreen
- A 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster
- Rear entertainment screens (Optional)
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BYD Denza D9: Dimensions & Rivals
The BYD Denza D9 will rival the likes of the Toyota Vellfire, MG M9, and Mercedes-Benz V-Class in the Indian market. The D9 luxury electric MPV is 5,250mm long, 1960mm wide, and has a wheelbase of 3,110mm. Let’s take a look at the features and specs of the Denza D9.