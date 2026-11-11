The BYD Denza D9 luxury MPV has been spied in India for the first time. Denza is an ultra-luxury electric vehicle manufacturer owned by BYD, and its official entry is scheduled for November 13, 2026. The brand is expected to offer an all-electric version of the D9 MPV in India.

BYD Denza D9: Key Specifications

The brand has not yet shared any details regarding the features or specifications of the BYD Denza D9. The key details of the D9 Electric MPV are expected to be:

Category Specifications Battery 103.36 kWh Range Up to 600 Km on a single charge Drivetrain Front-Wheel Drive Infotainment 15.6-inch touchscreen Instrument Cluster 10.25-inch fully digital Sunroof Yes, Panoramic Doors Electrically-powered sliding

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BYD Denza D9 Range & Specs

The brand has not yet confirmed details regarding the powertrain of the upcoming BYD Denza D9 electric luxury MPV. Internationally, the D9 MPV is available in multiple battery pack options ranging from 103.36 kWh to 115 kWh. Key powertrain details of the D9 MPV are expected to be: