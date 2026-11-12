Kerala PG Ayurveda Merit List: The provisional merit list and category list of eligible candidates for Kerala PG Ayurveda admissions 2026 have been officially announced. Candidates who have submitted their applications for admissions to PG Ayurveda programs 2026 can check the lists on the website of the 'Commissioner for Entrance Examinations' at cee.kerala.gov.in

Kerala PG Ayurveda merit list has been prepared based on the marks obtained by the candidates. The provisional merit and the category list can be downloaded from the official website. The provisional category list for Kerala PG Ayurveda has been prepared based on the claims made by the candidates while filling out the application. In case the certificates uploaded in connection to claim pertaining to community reservation, nativity or citizenship contain deficiencies, the candidates should rectify the deficiencies by 10:00 AM today, November 12, 2026.

ALSO READ: Mizoram Board HSLC, HSSLC Timetable 2027 OUT: MBSE Releases Class 10, 12 Subject-Wise Exam Dates At mbse.edu.in; Details Failure to do so will result in the cancellation of the provisionally assigned category. No further opportunity will be provided to correct such errors. Kerala PG Ayurveda 2026 Merit List and Category List: Steps to Download Students can check their merit list and category list for Kerala PG Ayurveda admissions online. Follow the steps to download the PDF Step 1: Visit the official website of KEAM 2026 Step 2: Click on Kerala PG Ayurveda 2026 Step 3: Click on the Merit List/ Category list link Step 4: The merit list/ category list PDF will be displayed Step 5: Download the allotment PDF for further reference Kerala PG Ayurveda Merit List -Click Here Kerala PG Ayurveda Category List -Click Here