According to the latest data released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), more than 4 lakh students have paid the application fee for JEE Main 2027 Session 1. In an update shared via its official X handle, the NTA stated that a total of 5,72,416 candidates had applied for the engineering entrance examination.

Out of the total applicants, 4,30,382 students have submitted their application forms, while 4,07,664 candidates have completed the entire process by paying the examination fee. The agency further noted that 4,05,547 students have downloaded their confirmation pages. The application portal for Session 1 will remain open until November 22, 2026.

JEE (Main) 2027 Session - 1 Update Over 4.07 lakh+ aspirants have completed their fee payment, with total registrations crossing 5.72 lakh! Don't leave your application halfway; submit your form, pay the fee, and download your confirmation page today at https://t.co/tmqRWzsZnE. Last Date: 22nd November 2026 JEE (Main) 2027 सत्र - 1 महत्वपूर्ण अपडेट अब तक 5.72 लाख से अधिक पंजीकरण हो चुके हैं और 4.07 लाख से अधिक अभ्यर्थी अपनी फीस जमा कर चुके हैं! अपनी आवेदन प्रक्रिया अधूरी न छोड़ें—समय रहते फॉर्म सबमिट करें, शुल्क जमा करें और https://t.co/tmqRWzsZnE से कन्फर्मेशन पेज डाउनलोड करें। #JEEMain2027 #NTA #JEEMainSession1 — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) November 10, 2026 ALSO READ: Today's School Assembly News Headline (November 12): Check Top National, International And Sports News Here JEE Main 2027 Session 1: Registration Figures Stage Number of Candidates Registration completed 5,72,416 Application forms submitted 4,30,382 Application fee paid 4,07,664 Confirmation pages downloaded 4,05,547 JEE Main 2027 Session 1: Important Dates Event Date Registration begins October 24, 2026 Last date to apply November 22, 2026 Last date for fee payment November 22, 2026, up to 11:50 pm Late application window November 23 to 26, 2026 Last date for late fee payment November 26, 2026, up to 11:50 pm Application correction window November 27 to 29, 2026 Exam city intimation slip December 30, 2026 Admit card release January 13, 2027 Session 1 examination January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027 Candidates who apply during the late registration period, from November 23 to 26, will have to pay an additional late fee of Rs 500, as mentioned in the official notification. How to Apply for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 1. First go to the official website - https://jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the link for “JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Application.” 3. Do the registration process by filling in all the details asked. 4. Enter the application ID and password. 5. Provide all the information in the application form about your personal and educational qualifications. 6. Upload all the images of photographs, signature, and other necessary documents as per the prescribed format. 7. Make the payment for the application process. 8. Submit your completed form after reviewing all the entered details. 9. Download the confirmation page and keep it safe for future reference. ALSO READ: RRB JE Answer Key 2026 Out: Download CBT 1 Response Sheet PDF And Raise Objections Till Nov 17