According to the latest data released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), more than 4 lakh students have paid the application fee for JEE Main 2027 Session 1. In an update shared via its official X handle, the NTA stated that a total of 5,72,416 candidates had applied for the engineering entrance examination.

Out of the total applicants, 4,30,382 students have submitted their application forms, while 4,07,664 candidates have completed the entire process by paying the examination fee. The agency further noted that 4,05,547 students have downloaded their confirmation pages. The application portal for Session 1 will remain open until November 22, 2026.

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JEE Main 2027 Session 1: Registration Figures

Stage

Number of Candidates

Registration completed

5,72,416

Application forms submitted

4,30,382

Application fee paid

4,07,664

Confirmation pages downloaded     

4,05,547

JEE Main 2027 Session 1: Important Dates

Event

Date

Registration begins

October 24, 2026

Last date to apply

November 22, 2026

Last date for fee payment

November 22, 2026, up to 11:50 pm

Late application window

November 23 to 26, 2026

Last date for late fee payment   

November 26, 2026, up to 11:50 pm

Application correction window

November 27 to 29, 2026

Exam city intimation slip

December 30, 2026

Admit card release

January 13, 2027

Session 1 examination

January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027

Candidates who apply during the late registration period, from November 23 to 26, will have to pay an additional late fee of Rs 500, as mentioned in the official notification.

How to Apply for JEE Main 2027 Session 1

1. First go to the official website - https://jeemain.nta.nic.in

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2. Click on the link for “JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Application.”

3. Do the registration process by filling in all the details asked.

4. Enter the application ID and password.

5. Provide all the information in the application form about your personal and educational qualifications.

6. Upload all the images of photographs, signature, and other necessary documents as per the prescribed format.

7. Make the payment for the application process.

8. Submit your completed form after reviewing all the entered details.

9. Download the confirmation page and keep it safe for future reference.

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