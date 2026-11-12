Comparison of CSIR NET vs UGC NET: CSIR-UGC NET (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test) and UGC NET are significant at the national level. They are conducted for individuals who aspire to pursue a career as researchers or professors in India. These examinations determine eligibility for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for positions as assistant professors. However, there is a difference in the focus of these two examinations.

CSIR-NET is a more specialised test, focusing on five core areas of science. In contrast, the UGC-NET has a much broader scope, covering 87 subjects across fields such as the humanities, social sciences, and commerce.

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CSIR NET vs UGC NET: Different Conducting Bodies & Subject Coverage

Particulars Joint CSIR-UGC NET UGC NET Conducting authority CSIR, through NTA UGC, through NTA Subject coverage 5 core science subjects 87 subjects Major disciplines Chemical, Earth, Life, Mathematical and Physical Sciences Humanities, Social Sciences, Commerce, Languages and other disciplines Target candidates Science graduates and postgraduates Candidates from diverse academic disciplines Main focus Scientific research and analytical skills Teaching aptitude, research aptitude and subject knowledge

CSIR NET vs UGC NET: Check Examination Pattern And Marking Scheme

Particulars CSIR NET Exam Pattern UGC NET Exam Pattern Total duration 3 hours 3 hours Number of papers One paper Two papers Sections Part A, Part B and Part C Paper I and Paper II Question format Multiple-choice questions Multiple-choice questions Total questions Varies by subject and permitted attempts 150 questions Negative marking Applicable; varies by subject and section No negative marking Main focus Scientific aptitude and analytical skills Teaching aptitude, research aptitude and subject knowledge

Important: In CSIR NET, the number of questions to be attempted and negative-marking rules vary according to the subject and section. Candidates should check the relevant examination bulletin for detailed marking instructions.

CSIR NET vs UGC NET: Check JRF Age Limit And Relaxation

Examination General Category JRF Age Limit Age Relaxation CSIR NET 28 years Up to 3 years for OBC-NCL and up to 5 years for eligible categories, including SC/ST, PwD and women UGC NET 30 years Up to 3 years for OBC-NCL and up to 5 years for eligible categories, including SC/ST, PwD and women

Candidates should note that the applicable age-calculation date, relaxation provisions and eligibility conditions are determined by the respective examination notification. Therefore, applicants should check the latest official information before submitting their applications.

CSIR NET vs UGC NET: Which Examination Should Candidates Choose?

CSIR NET vs UGC NET: The choice between CSIR NET and UGC NET depends upon your academic background, specialisation and professional goals.