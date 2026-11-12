Comparison of CSIR NET vs UGC NET: CSIR-UGC NET (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test) and UGC NET are significant at the national level. They are conducted for individuals who aspire to pursue a career as researchers or professors in India. These examinations determine eligibility for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for positions as assistant professors. However, there is a difference in the focus of these two examinations.

CSIR-NET is a more specialised test, focusing on five core areas of science. In contrast, the UGC-NET has a much broader scope, covering 87 subjects across fields such as the humanities, social sciences, and commerce.

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CSIR NET vs UGC NET: Different Conducting Bodies & Subject Coverage

Particulars

Joint CSIR-UGC NET

UGC NET

Conducting authority

CSIR, through NTA

UGC, through NTA

Subject coverage

5 core science subjects

87 subjects

Major disciplines 

Chemical, Earth, Life, Mathematical and Physical Sciences

Humanities, Social Sciences, Commerce, Languages and other disciplines

Target candidates

Science graduates and postgraduates

Candidates from diverse academic disciplines

Main focus

Scientific research and analytical skills

Teaching aptitude, research aptitude and subject knowledge

CSIR NET vs UGC NET: Check Examination Pattern And Marking Scheme

Particulars

CSIR NET Exam Pattern

UGC NET Exam Pattern

Total duration

3 hours

3 hours

Number of papers

One paper

Two papers

Sections

Part A, Part B and Part C

Paper I and Paper II

Question format

Multiple-choice questions

Multiple-choice questions

Total questions

Varies by subject and permitted attempts

150 questions

Negative marking

Applicable; varies by subject and section

No negative marking

Main focus

Scientific aptitude and analytical skills

Teaching aptitude, research aptitude and subject knowledge

Important: In CSIR NET, the number of questions to be attempted and negative-marking rules vary according to the subject and section. Candidates should check the relevant examination bulletin for detailed marking instructions.

CSIR NET vs UGC NET: Check JRF Age Limit And Relaxation

Examination

 

General Category JRF Age Limit

 

Age Relaxation

 

CSIR NET

 

28 years

 

Up to 3 years for OBC-NCL and up to 5 years for eligible categories, including SC/ST, PwD and women

 

UGC NET

30 years

Up to 3 years for OBC-NCL and up to 5 years for eligible categories, including SC/ST, PwD and women

Candidates should note that the applicable age-calculation date, relaxation provisions and eligibility conditions are determined by the respective examination notification. Therefore, applicants should check the latest official information before submitting their applications.

CSIR NET vs UGC NET: Which Examination Should Candidates Choose?

CSIR NET vs UGC NET: The choice between CSIR NET and UGC NET depends upon your academic background, specialisation and professional goals.

Selecting CSIR NET: Candidates with an academic background in Chemical Sciences, Earth Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences can apply for CSIR NET.

Selecting UGC NET: Candidates with an academic background in Humanities, Social Sciences, Commerce, Education, Management, and Languages can apply for UGC NET (if their postgraduate subject falls under the list of tests).

Junior Research Fellowship: Both of these tests allow you to qualify for Junior Research Fellowship.

Assistant Professor Eligibility: Both of these tests help you to become eligible for Assistant Professor as per UGC regulations.

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Ultimately, candidates should select the examination that matches their postgraduate subject and long-term academic goals. Understanding the differences in subject coverage, examination patterns and eligibility criteria can help them make an informed decision before applying.

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