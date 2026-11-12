Comparison of CSIR NET vs UGC NET: CSIR-UGC NET (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test) and UGC NET are significant at the national level. They are conducted for individuals who aspire to pursue a career as researchers or professors in India. These examinations determine eligibility for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for positions as assistant professors. However, there is a difference in the focus of these two examinations.
CSIR-NET is a more specialised test, focusing on five core areas of science. In contrast, the UGC-NET has a much broader scope, covering 87 subjects across fields such as the humanities, social sciences, and commerce.
ALSO READ: JEE Main 2027 Registrations Cross 5.72 Lakh; Check Dates, Fee Deadline And Steps to Apply
CSIR NET vs UGC NET: Different Conducting Bodies & Subject Coverage
|
Particulars
|
Joint CSIR-UGC NET
|
UGC NET
|
Conducting authority
|
CSIR, through NTA
|
UGC, through NTA
|
Subject coverage
|
5 core science subjects
|
87 subjects
|
Major disciplines
|
Chemical, Earth, Life, Mathematical and Physical Sciences
|
Humanities, Social Sciences, Commerce, Languages and other disciplines
|
Target candidates
|
Science graduates and postgraduates
|
Candidates from diverse academic disciplines
|
Main focus
|
Scientific research and analytical skills
|
Teaching aptitude, research aptitude and subject knowledge
CSIR NET vs UGC NET: Check Examination Pattern And Marking Scheme
|
Particulars
|
CSIR NET Exam Pattern
|
UGC NET Exam Pattern
|
Total duration
|
3 hours
|
3 hours
|
Number of papers
|
One paper
|
Two papers
|
Sections
|
Part A, Part B and Part C
|
Paper I and Paper II
|
Question format
|
Multiple-choice questions
|
Multiple-choice questions
|
Total questions
|
Varies by subject and permitted attempts
|
150 questions
|
Negative marking
|
Applicable; varies by subject and section
|
No negative marking
|
Main focus
|
Scientific aptitude and analytical skills
|
Teaching aptitude, research aptitude and subject knowledge
Important: In CSIR NET, the number of questions to be attempted and negative-marking rules vary according to the subject and section. Candidates should check the relevant examination bulletin for detailed marking instructions.
CSIR NET vs UGC NET: Check JRF Age Limit And Relaxation
|
Examination
|
General Category JRF Age Limit
|
Age Relaxation
|
CSIR NET
|
28 years
|
Up to 3 years for OBC-NCL and up to 5 years for eligible categories, including SC/ST, PwD and women
|
UGC NET
|
30 years
|
Up to 3 years for OBC-NCL and up to 5 years for eligible categories, including SC/ST, PwD and women
Candidates should note that the applicable age-calculation date, relaxation provisions and eligibility conditions are determined by the respective examination notification. Therefore, applicants should check the latest official information before submitting their applications.
CSIR NET vs UGC NET: Which Examination Should Candidates Choose?
CSIR NET vs UGC NET: The choice between CSIR NET and UGC NET depends upon your academic background, specialisation and professional goals.
Selecting CSIR NET: Candidates with an academic background in Chemical Sciences, Earth Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences can apply for CSIR NET.
Selecting UGC NET: Candidates with an academic background in Humanities, Social Sciences, Commerce, Education, Management, and Languages can apply for UGC NET (if their postgraduate subject falls under the list of tests).
Junior Research Fellowship: Both of these tests allow you to qualify for Junior Research Fellowship.
Assistant Professor Eligibility: Both of these tests help you to become eligible for Assistant Professor as per UGC regulations.
ALSO READ: Today's School Assembly News Headline (November 12): Check Top National, International And Sports News Here
Ultimately, candidates should select the examination that matches their postgraduate subject and long-term academic goals. Understanding the differences in subject coverage, examination patterns and eligibility criteria can help them make an informed decision before applying.