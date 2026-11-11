The Indian men's football team will begin its two-match international friendly tour of New Zealand on Thursday, November 12, when the Blue Tigers take on the All Whites at Go Media Stadium in Auckland.

Head coach Khalid Jamil's side will face a challenging test against a team that featured at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as India look to gain valuable experience against stronger international opposition.

The match will kick off at 11:30 AM IST, with the second friendly scheduled for November 15 in Christchurch. The tour is also part of the celebrations marking 100 years of sporting ties between India and New Zealand.

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India vs New Zealand: Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs India

Competition: International Friendly

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2026

Kick-off: 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Go Media Stadium, Auckland

Where To Watch India vs New Zealand Live For Free?

New Zealand Football has confirmed that both matches will be broadcast live and free in New Zealand through DAZN, the home of FIFA+, and TVNZ.

Arriving at Go Media Stadium ready for India tomorrow night 🇳🇿🇮🇳 https://t.co/nnwVBKcIvk — New Zealand Football 🇳🇿 (@NZ_Football) November 11, 2026

However, an official television broadcaster or free live-streaming platform for viewers in India has not been confirmed in the available announcements. Indian fans should check the AIFF's official channels for any broadcast updates before kick-off.

What Did Khalid Jamil Say Ahead Of India vs New Zealand?

What Did Khalid Jamil Say Ahead Of India vs New Zealand?