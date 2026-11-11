- India face New Zealand on Thursday, November 12, at Go Media Stadium in Auckland.
- Khalid Jamil has announced a 23-member squad featuring Sunil Chhetri's potential successors in attack.
- The tour is also part of the celebrations marking 100 years of sporting ties between India and New Zealand.
The Indian men's football team will begin its two-match international friendly tour of New Zealand on Thursday, November 12, when the Blue Tigers take on the All Whites at Go Media Stadium in Auckland.
Head coach Khalid Jamil's side will face a challenging test against a team that featured at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as India look to gain valuable experience against stronger international opposition.
The match will kick off at 11:30 AM IST, with the second friendly scheduled for November 15 in Christchurch. The tour is also part of the celebrations marking 100 years of sporting ties between India and New Zealand.
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India vs New Zealand: Match Details
Match: New Zealand vs India
Competition: International Friendly
Date: Thursday, November 12, 2026
Kick-off: 11:30 AM IST
Venue: Go Media Stadium, Auckland
Where To Watch India vs New Zealand Live For Free?
New Zealand Football has confirmed that both matches will be broadcast live and free in New Zealand through DAZN, the home of FIFA+, and TVNZ.
Arriving at Go Media Stadium ready for India tomorrow night 🇳🇿🇮🇳 https://t.co/nnwVBKcIvk— New Zealand Football 🇳🇿 (@NZ_Football) November 11, 2026
However, an official television broadcaster or free live-streaming platform for viewers in India has not been confirmed in the available announcements. Indian fans should check the AIFF's official channels for any broadcast updates before kick-off.
What Did Khalid Jamil Say Ahead Of India vs New Zealand?
What Did Khalid Jamil Say Ahead Of India vs New Zealand?
Speaking ahead of the tour, India head coach Khalid Jamil described New Zealand as a strong opponent and highlighted the importance of facing a World Cup-playing nation.
"New Zealand are also a World Cup-playing nation and a strong opponent, and these two matches will be a good test for us away from home. We want to prepare well, play with discipline and use this opportunity to improve as a team," Jamil said after announcing his 23-member squad.
After the team's arrival in Auckland, Jamil also confirmed that the players were fit and adjusting well to the conditions. He acknowledged the challenge of playing away from home and appealed to the Indian community in New Zealand to support the team at the stadium.
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India vs New Zealand: Head-To-Head Record
The two nations have met twice previously in international football. Their first encounter ended in a goalless draw at the 1981 Merdeka Tournament in Malaysia. New Zealand won their most recent meeting 2-1 during the 2018 Intercontinental Cup in Mumbai.
Getting a feel for Auckland. Day 1 of training in 🇳🇿 #NZLIND #BlueTigers #IndianFootball https://t.co/wjos8zoiNv— Indian Football (@IndianFootball) November 10, 2026
India vs New Zealand: Team News And Predicted XIs
India will be without experienced goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who was left out of the 23-member squad. Defender Anwar Ali is also unavailable due to a hamstring injury, while Lalengmawia Ralte (Apuia) is absent.
India Predicted XI
Vishal Kaith; Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Bijoy Varghese, Mehtab Singh, Akash Mishra; Anirudh Thapa, Lalrinliana Hnamte; Manvir Singh, Ryan Williams, Ashique Kuruniyan; Edmund Lalrindika.
New Zealand Predicted XI
Max Crocombe; Bill Tuiloma, Nando Pijnaker, Tyler Bindon, James McGarry; Joe Bell, Alex Rufer, Marko Stamenic; Jesse Randall, Chris Wood, Ben Old.