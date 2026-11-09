IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Free Live Streaming: India will look to extend their winning run when they take on New Zealand in the third ODI of the five-match series on Tuesday, November 10. The Shubman Gill-led side has taken a 2-0 lead after winning the first two matches and will now aim to seal the series with another strong performance in Hamilton.

The third ODI will be played at Seddon Park, where New Zealand will be desperate to bounce back and keep their hopes alive in the series. The hosts have struggled with injuries throughout the contest, with several fast bowlers unavailable for the upcoming fixture.

India won the rain-affected series opener by five wickets (DLS method) in Auckland before securing a thrilling four-run victory (DLS method) in Wellington. The second ODI saw India defend a revised target, with Gurnoor Brar playing a crucial role with the ball.

ALSO READ: New Zealand's Injury Crisis Deepens, More Players Added To Squad For 3rd ODI Against India With the 2027 ODI World Cup approaching, the series also provides India with an important opportunity to test their combinations and assess players in overseas conditions. Seddon Park Pitch Report For 3rd ODI The Seddon Park surface in Hamilton is generally considered favourable for fast bowlers, with the new ball offering movement and bounce. Pacers have enjoyed considerable success at the venue, accounting for nearly 74% of the wickets in men's ODIs played here.

𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜 🔊 #TeamIndia's outdoor training session was curtailed due to incessant rains and moved indoors. A glimpse of our training ahead of the 3rd ODI 🏏 #NZvIND https://t.co/s1vOiYsZ9U — BCCI (@BCCI) November 9, 2026 However, batters can also score freely once they settle at the crease. The ground has an average first-innings ODI score of approximately 258 runs, although the conditions could make batting challenging, particularly if there is moisture on the surface. Teams chasing have enjoyed a better record at the venue, with approximately 66% of matches won by sides batting second.

Hamilton Weather Report And Rain Forecast The weather could be a major concern for the third ODI between India and New Zealand. According to the forecast for Hamilton, thunderstorms and showers are expected throughout Tuesday, November 10. India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Streaming Details Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI live on television and online in India. When and where will the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI take place? The third ODI between India and New Zealand will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand, on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. What is the start time of the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI? The third ODI will begin at 7:30 AM IST, while the toss is scheduled to take place at 7:00 AM IST. Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI? The third ODI between India and New Zealand will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network in India. How to watch the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI online? Indian cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the third ODI on the SonyLIV app and website. A subscription may be required to access the live coverage. ALSO READ: IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2026: Arjun Rajput’s Stunning 107 Goes In Vain As Hamza Zahoor Powers Pakistan To Dramatic Victory Where to watch the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI live for free in India? Fans looking for a free television broadcast can check DD Sports on DD Free Dish, which is listed as a free-to-air option for the ODI series. SonyLIV remains the digital streaming option, and a free online stream has not been confirmed.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Probable Playing XIs India (Probable Playing XI) Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh. New Zealand (Probable Playing XI) Tim Seifert, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Kristian Clarke/Matt Fisher.