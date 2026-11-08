India U19 suffered a heartbreaking three-wicket defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026, despite a magnificent century from Arjun Rajput. Hamza Zahoor produced a match-winning unbeaten hundred to guide Pakistan home in a tense Group A encounter at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Sunday, November 8.

Chasing 209, Pakistan reached the target with three wickets remaining after recovering from a difficult position. The win also extended their winning start to the tournament and helped them move to the top of the group. ALSO READ: Three Pakistan U-19 Players Left Ball-Watching As Easy Catch Goes Down In Bizarre Asia Cup Moment | WATCH Arjun Rajput's Brilliant 107 Rescues India From Batting Collapse After winning the toss and electing to bat, India endured a disastrous start. Pakistan's pace attack, led by Ali Raza and Rizwanullah, troubled the Indian top order, with captain Lakshya Raichandani dismissed for a duck.

India kept losing wickets and found themselves struggling at 42/4 before Rajput took charge. The left-handed batter displayed tremendous composure and counter-attacking intent to revive the innings. A tough result for India U19. Focus now shifts to Tuesday for their next fixture against UAE U19 in the #MensU19AsiaCup. Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/WullKDGgH4 https://t.co/Bl5f0KSFHv — BCCI (@BCCI) November 8, 2026 Rajput initially built a partnership with Anvay Dravid, who scored 10, before joining hands with Manal Chauhan. The latter contributed 11 as Rajput continued to find boundaries and put pressure on the Pakistan bowlers. He brought up his century in just 80 deliveries and eventually departed for a brilliant 107 off 85 balls, striking 11 fours and five sixes. His dismissal at 170/7 triggered another collapse, but useful contributions from the lower order, including Kavya Patel's 23, helped India reach 208 in 46.3 overs.

For Pakistan, Rizwanullah, Ali Raza and Niqab Shafiq picked up three wickets each. ALSO READ: IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2026: Arjun Rajput Slams Maiden Youth ODI Hundred To Rescue India After Early Collapse Hamza Zahoor Leads Pakistan's Dramatic Comeback Pakistan's chase also began on a difficult note as India's bowlers kept striking at regular intervals. Ishan Sood, Mohit Ulva, Manal Chauhan and Kavya Patel contributed to the pressure, leaving Pakistan struggling at 65/5.

However, Hamza Zahoor refused to give up. The opener held one end together and found an able partner in Hasnain Abbas Dar. The pair stitched together a crucial 107-run partnership for the sixth wicket, bringing Pakistan back into the contest.

Dar scored 38 off 67 deliveries before being dismissed by Manal Chauhan, while Mohit Ulva removed Mohammad Sayyam to give India another opportunity to turn the match around. Zahoor, however, remained composed under pressure and continued to guide the chase. He completed a match-winning century and struck the winning boundary to seal a memorable three-wicket victory for Pakistan. The defeat will be a major disappointment for India, especially after Rajput's exceptional individual effort. The young Indian side will now look to regroup and return to winning ways in its next Group A fixture against the UAE.