Arjun Rajput produced a remarkable batting performance under pressure, scoring his maiden Youth ODI century to rescue India Under-19 after an early collapse against Pakistan in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 on Sunday. The young batter stood tall in a high-pressure clash against India's arch-rivals, helping his side recover after Pakistan's bowlers made early inroads. India were in serious trouble after losing three wickets for just 22 runs. Captain Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani was dismissed for a duck in the second ball of the innings, with Pakistan pacer Ali Raza providing the breakthrough. Raza then removed VK Vineeth for eight, leaving India struggling at 21/2.

ALSO READ: Rajat Patidar Withdraws From India A Squad For Rising Stars Asia Cup, Ayush Badoni Named Replacement The situation worsened when Rizwanullah dismissed Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan for one, reducing India to 22/3. Pakistan's bowling attack had dominated the opening exchanges, putting the Indian batting line-up under considerable pressure. 𝗛.𝗨.𝗡.𝗗.𝗥.𝗘.𝗗 💯 A clutch knock from Arjun Rajput, bringing up his century off 8️⃣0️⃣ deliveries 👏 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/WullKDGgH4 #MensU19AsiaCup https://t.co/bbCrgOxrZE — BCCI (@BCCI) November 8, 2026 However, Rajput took responsibility and produced a composed innings to turn the contest around. The right-hander showed resilience against a disciplined Pakistan attack and gradually shifted the momentum in India's favour. His maiden Youth ODI hundred was particularly significant given the circumstances in which it came. With three wickets down inside the first 12 overs, India needed an important contribution from the middle order to avoid a collapse. Rajput stoodout tall among others and have India a rising hope.

Arjun Rajput Makes His Mark Against Pakistan Rajput's century marks a major milestone in his youth international career. Facing Pakistan in one of the most anticipated fixtures of the tournament, the Indian batter demonstrated composure and temperament when his team needed it most.

The knock also follows his impressive contribution with the ball in India's opening match against Nepal. Rajput picked up three wickets in that contest as India registered a comprehensive 10-wicket victory. With the IPL 2027 auction approaching, Rajput has delivered his statement at an important time. An 80-ball hundred against Pakistan, particularly after walking in during a difficult phase of the innings, is the kind of performance that can attract attention from talent scouts and franchises.

ALSO READ: IND U19 vs PAK U19 Live Streaming: Where To Watch India vs Pakistan Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 For Free, Pitch Report & Probable Playing XIs His all-round contribution has now made him one of India's key performers in the tournament. The century against Pakistan will further strengthen his credentials as India look to maintain their campaign for the U19 Asia Cup title. India Look To Build Momentum In U19 Asia Cup India entered the contest after defeating Nepal by 10 wickets in their opening Group A fixture. Pakistan also began their campaign with a convincing nine-wicket win over the United Arab Emirates. India look forward to a strong finish as Pakistan look to add pressure.