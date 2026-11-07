However, the match is not over yet, and the players will be hoping for the rain to stop so that the game can resume. As per the current situation, one over will be reduced after every four minutes of delay.

If no further play is possible, India will be declared the winners under the DLS method.

India reached 113/7 in 26 overs while chasing a target of 135 runs. According to the current Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) equation, India are four runs ahead of the par score of 109.

India are in a favourable position in the rain-hit second ODI against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The match has been stopped due to rain, with the hosts waiting for the weather to improve.

KL Rahul Keeps India In The Hunt

Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has been holding one end together for India. He is unbeaten on 26 off 38 deliveries, with two fours and two sixes to his name.

Auqib Nabi is alongside him at the crease on one run off one ball. India still need 22 runs from the remaining 24 overs, but the rain interruption has brought the DLS method into focus.

How India’s Batters Performed

India suffered an early setback when captain Shubman Gill was dismissed for a duck in the opening over. Jacob Duffy picked up the wicket, and he also removed Virat Kohli, who managed just seven runs.

Rohit Sharma scored 23 off 28 balls before becoming Kyle Jamieson’s first victim. India then lost wickets at regular intervals, although Shreyas Iyer tried to steady the innings with a 30-run knock off 46 deliveries.

Axar Patel could not make a significant contribution and departed for seven. Naman Dhir added 12 runs from 16 balls before getting out to Duffy.

Anshul Kamboj was the seventh Indian batter to depart, scoring one run. Jamieson picked up his third wicket of the innings with his dismissal.

New Zealand’s Bowling Performance

Jacob Duffy and Kyle Jamieson have been the standout performers for New Zealand with the ball. Duffy has taken three wickets, while Jamieson has also claimed three scalps.

Matthew Fisher has chipped in with one wicket, dismissing Axar Patel.



IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: New Zealand Suffer Major Embarrassment Against India, Register Unwanted ODI Record At Home