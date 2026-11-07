India’s bowling attack produced a memorable performance in the second ODI against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday, November 7. The hosts were bowled out for just 134, their lowest-ever all-out total in an ODI against India on home soil.

Gurnoor Brar was the standout performer with figures of 4/30 in his 10 overs. The young Indian pacer also entered the record books, registering the second-best bowling figures by an Indian fast bowler in an ODI in New Zealand when it comes to four-wicket hauls.

Brar’s effort helped India restrict New Zealand to their lowest home ODI total against them, going past the previous record of 142 runs set in Auckland in 1994.

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New Zealand Register Lowest All-Out ODI Total Against India At Home

New Zealand’s 134-run total in Wellington is now their lowest all-out score in an ODI against India on home soil.

The previous lowest was 142, which the Black Caps managed in Auckland in 1994. India won that match by seven wickets. New Zealand were also bowled out for 157 in Napier in 2019, suffering an eight-wicket defeat.

Their other lowest totals against India at home include 168 in Wellington in 2003 and 185 in Auckland in 2026.

Lowest All-Out Totals For New Zealand At Home Against India (ODIs)

Total Venue Year Result 134 Wellington 2026 — 142 Auckland 1994 Lost by 7 wickets 157 Napier 2019 Lost by 8 wickets 168 Wellington 2003 Lost by 2 wickets 185 Auckland 2026 Lost by 5 wickets

Gurnoor Brar Records Second-Best Figures By Indian Pacer In New Zealand

Brar also made his presence felt in the record books with his four-wicket haul. His figures of 4/30 are now the second-best by an Indian fast bowler in an ODI in New Zealand among the performances listed.

Former India pacer Javagal Srinath holds the top position with figures of 4/23, which he recorded in Auckland in 2003.