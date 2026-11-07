India’s bowling attack produced a memorable performance in the second ODI against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday, November 7. The hosts were bowled out for just 134, their lowest-ever all-out total in an ODI against India on home soil.
Gurnoor Brar was the standout performer with figures of 4/30 in his 10 overs. The young Indian pacer also entered the record books, registering the second-best bowling figures by an Indian fast bowler in an ODI in New Zealand when it comes to four-wicket hauls.
Brar’s effort helped India restrict New Zealand to their lowest home ODI total against them, going past the previous record of 142 runs set in Auckland in 1994.
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New Zealand Register Lowest All-Out ODI Total Against India At Home
New Zealand’s 134-run total in Wellington is now their lowest all-out score in an ODI against India on home soil.
The previous lowest was 142, which the Black Caps managed in Auckland in 1994. India won that match by seven wickets. New Zealand were also bowled out for 157 in Napier in 2019, suffering an eight-wicket defeat.
Their other lowest totals against India at home include 168 in Wellington in 2003 and 185 in Auckland in 2026.
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Lowest All-Out Totals For New Zealand At Home Against India (ODIs)
|Total
|Venue
|Year
|Result
|134
|Wellington
|2026
|—
|142
|Auckland
|1994
|Lost by 7 wickets
|157
|Napier
|2019
|Lost by 8 wickets
|168
|Wellington
|2003
|Lost by 2 wickets
|185
|Auckland
|2026
|Lost by 5 wickets
Gurnoor Brar Records Second-Best Figures By Indian Pacer In New Zealand
Brar also made his presence felt in the record books with his four-wicket haul. His figures of 4/30 are now the second-best by an Indian fast bowler in an ODI in New Zealand among the performances listed.
Former India pacer Javagal Srinath holds the top position with figures of 4/23, which he recorded in Auckland in 2003.
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Brar moved ahead of Srinath’s 4/52 in Napier in 1995 and Mohammed Shami’s 4/55 at the same venue in 2014. Arshdeep Singh’s 4/70 in Auckland in 2026 also features on the list.
Best ODI Bowling Figures By Indian Pacers In New Zealand
|Bowler
|Figures
|Venue
|Year
|Javagal Srinath
|4/23
|Auckland
|2003
|Gurnoor Brar
|4/30
|Wellington
|2026
|Javagal Srinath
|4/52
|Napier
|1995
|Mohammed Shami
|4/55
|Napier
|2014
|Arshdeep Singh
|4/70
|Auckland
|2026
How India Bowled Out New Zealand For 134
India’s decision to bowl first paid off early as Auqib Nabi removed Tim Seifert for a duck in the second over. Nabi struck again to dismiss Will Young for six, while Anshul Kamboj got rid of Henry Nicholls for 11. New Zealand were reduced to 23/3 inside the first nine overs.
Brar then took charge of the middle overs, dismissing Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips in the 20th over. Both batters attempted pull shots but failed to get the desired connection.
New Zealand slipped further to 53/5 before Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner tried to rescue the innings. Mitchell scored 55 off 104 balls, including five fours and two sixes, while Santner made 31 off 38 deliveries. Their 59-run partnership for the sixth wicket offered some resistance.
However, Axar Patel broke the stand by dismissing Mitchell in the 35th over. Brar then removed Santner, while Axar accounted for Kyle Jamieson.
Brar picked up his fourth wicket by dismissing Nathan Smith, and Kamboj wrapped up the innings by bowling Blair Tickner for two.
New Zealand were eventually bowled out for 134 in 40.6 overs, giving India a strong position in the second ODI.