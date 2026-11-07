Jaiswal reached his century in 127 balls during the second session, hitting a boundary off the second ball of the 44th over bowled by Dean Foxcroft. He eventually departed after scoring 102 off 138 deliveries, with his innings featuring 16 fours and two sixes.

The left-handed batter, who scored an unbeaten 155 in the second innings of the previous unofficial Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, carried his form into the ongoing match at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln.

Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his impressive run with the bat in New Zealand as he scored another century for India A in the third unofficial Test against New Zealand A on Saturday, November 7.

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Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan Put India A In Command

Jaiswal shared a 175-run opening partnership with B Sai Sudharsan, giving India A a strong start in the third unofficial Test.

Sudharsan also continued his good form and reached his half-century. At tea, India A were 185/1, with Sudharsan unbeaten on 61 and Devdutt Padikkal batting on five. Jaiswal was the only wicket to fall before the break.

Back-To-Back Centuries After Early Struggles

Jaiswal’s recent performances have come as a strong response to his difficult start to the India A tour.

The youngster faced criticism after scoring 17 and 5 in the first unofficial Test. He then registered a duck in the first innings of the second match.

However, he bounced back in style, scoring an unbeaten 155 in the second innings of that game before following it up with another hundred in the third unofficial Test.

The two consecutive centuries have put Jaiswal back in the spotlight ahead of India’s upcoming Test series against New Zealand.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Strengthens His Case For Test Opener’s Spot

Jaiswal’s performances in the ongoing India A series have strengthened his case for a place in India’s playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand.

The opening Test is scheduled to begin at Basin Reserve in Wellington on November 19. Having found his rhythm with back-to-back centuries, Jaiswal will be keen to carry this form into the two-Test match against New Zealand