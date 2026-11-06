India fast bowler Mohammed Shami has announced his retirement from Test cricket on November 6, 2026, bringing the curtains down on a career that saw him establish himself as one of the country’s most reliable fast bowlers across conditions. The veteran pacer shared the announcement through an emotional post on social media platform X, accompanied by a video celebrating his journey in the longest format. Shami thanked his teammates, coaches, family, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and millions of Indian cricket fans who supported him throughout his career.

The 36-year-old had not featured in a Test match for India since the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval in London in June 2023. Despite continuing to represent India in limited-overs cricket, Shami remained out of the Test setup for more than three years before deciding to call time on his red-ball career.

Sharing his farewell message, Shami wrote: Safed jersey se vida le raha hoon, lekin usse judi yaadon se kabhi nahi… 🇮🇳❤️ Jab pehli baar Bharat ki Test jersey pehni thi, tab sirf ek sapna tha — apne desh ke liye kuch kar dikhane ka.. Uske baad har wicket, har sangharsh, har chot aur har comeback ne mujhe kuch na kuch sikhaya. Test cricket mere liye sirf ek format nahi, meri zindagi ka ek behad khaas hissa raha hai. Aaj bhaari dil aur anginat khoobsurat yaadon ke saath main Test cricket se retirement lene ka faisla kar raha hoon. Is safar mein mera saath dene wale har teammate, coach, family aur un karodon Bharatiyon ka dil se shukriya, jinhone achhe aur mushkil dono waqt mein mujh par bharosa banaye rakha.. BCCI aur Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) ka bhi dil se shukriya, jinhone mere talent par bharosa kiya, mujhe aage badhne ke mauke diye aur mere cricket ke safar mein ek aham bhoomika nibhayi. Aapka saath aur vishwas mere liye hamesha khaas rahega. Maidan par meri aakhri Test ball bhale hi fenki ja chuki ho, lekin Bharat ke liye khelne ka garv hamesha mere dil mein zinda rahega. Shukriya, Test Cricket. ❤️ Aapka Shami 🇮🇳 #Mdshami11 #Mdshami #TestCricket #Retirement — 𝕸𝖔𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖒𝖆𝖉 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖎 (@MdShami11) November 6, 2026 “Safed jersey se vida le raha hoon, lekin usse judi yaadon se kabhi nahi… 🇮🇳❤️ Jab pehli baar Bharat ki Test jersey pehni thi, tab sirf ek sapna tha — apne desh ke liye kuch kar dikhane ka.. Uske baad har wicket, har sangharsh, har chot aur har comeback ne mujhe kuch na kuch sikhaya. Test cricket mere liye sirf ek format nahi, meri zindagi ka ek behad khaas hissa raha hai. Aaj bhaari dil aur anginat khoobsurat yaadon ke saath main Test cricket se retirement lene ka faisla kar raha hoon. Is safar mein mera saath dene wale har teammate, coach, family aur un karodon Bharatiyon ka dil se shukriya, jinhone achhe aur mushkil dono waqt mein mujh par bharosa banaye rakha.. BCCI aur Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) ka bhi dil se shukriya, jinhone mere talent par bharosa kiya, mujhe aage badhne ke mauke diye aur mere cricket ke safar mein ek aham bhoomika nibhayi. Aapka saath aur vishwas mere liye hamesha khaas rahega. Maidan par meri aakhri Test ball bhale hi fenki ja chuki ho, lekin Bharat ke liye khelne ka garv hamesha mere dil mein zinda rahega. Thank you Test Cricket. ❤️ “Yours, Shami” Mohammed Shami's Test Career: Numbers That Define His Journey Shami finished his Test career representing India in 64 games and bagging 229 wickets at the highest level. That included 12 four-wicket hauls and six five-wicket hauls, highlighting his ability to turn up with the red ball. He also made useful contributions with the bat, scoring 750 runs at an average of 12.09. His highest score was an unbeaten 56, while he registered two half-centuries during his career.

Shami made his Test debut against the West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in November 2013. He could hardly have asked for a better start, claiming five wickets for 47 runs in the first innings. With that performance, he became the ninth Indian bowler and only the third fast bowler from the country to take a five-wicket haul on Test debut.

Shami’s Remarkable 200-Wicket Milestone One of the notable achievements of Shami’s red-ball career came during India’s tour of South Africa in 2021-22. The right-arm pacer took just 9,896 deliveries to reach the milestone of 200 Test wickets, becoming the fifth Indian fast bowler to join the exclusive club.His ability to generate pace, move the ball and trouble the batsmen with the reverse swing made him a vital cog in India's bowling wheel especially in overseas conditions.

Shami has been an integral part of India’s Test campaigns over the years, forming an effective pace combination with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav. Mohammed Shami’s Last Test Appearance Shami’s final appearance in Test cricket came in the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval. India lost the clash. His retirement announcement now brings an end to a 10-year international red-ball journey that began with a memorable debut in Kolkata.