India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl in the rain-affected second ODI, which is taking place at Hnry Stadium in Wellington. India are featuring with the same playing XI that featured in the series opener, where the visitors beat New Zealand by five wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. New Zealand who failed to perform with the bat in the series opener also featuring with the same team. 

Notably, the toss for the second ODI has been delayed due to rain in Wellington. There will be challenging batting conditions in Wellington because of the rain. There is a lot of moisture on the surface.

ALSO READ: Mohammed Shami Retires From Tests After More Than Three Years Away From India's Red-Ball Setup

Captains as toss

Mitchell Santner (New Zealand captain)- Looks like a lovely day to bowl first, but we'll see how the wicket plays and put up a score. Rain around, it's been under covers, will do a bit. Need to get over the tricky period. We're excited, some weather around and we have had a nice rest. They're a great side, winning the toss does help, but they've played well. Same team for us.

ALSO READ: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Gets First Big Leadership Role After Dream Run In 2026 

Shubman Gill (India Captain) - We will bowl first. No surprises, the conditions are overcast and the wicket was under covers. Yesterday's practice was called off because of rain, but we have prepared well and are in good spirits. Same team for us

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Playing XIs

New Zealand (Playing XI): Will Young, Tim Seifert, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh

Recommended For You

Explore Related Topics

India

Also In News