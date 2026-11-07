India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl in the rain-affected second ODI, which is taking place at Hnry Stadium in Wellington. India are featuring with the same playing XI that featured in the series opener, where the visitors beat New Zealand by five wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. New Zealand who failed to perform with the bat in the series opener also featuring with the same team.
Notably, the toss for the second ODI has been delayed due to rain in Wellington. There will be challenging batting conditions in Wellington because of the rain. There is a lot of moisture on the surface.
ALSO READ: Mohammed Shami Retires From Tests After More Than Three Years Away From India's Red-Ball Setup
Captains as toss
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Playing XIs
New Zealand (Playing XI): Will Young, Tim Seifert, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh