Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar feels Virat Kohli may not have enough opportunities to reach the landmark of 100 international centuries before the 2027 ODI World Cup. While Nayar would love to see the batting great achieve the feat, he believes the number of matches left before the tournament could make it difficult.

Nayar shared his views during a discussion with former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara. The two also spoke about India’s search for an all-rounder beyond Hardik Pandya in ODIs and the need to make the 50-over format more exciting through multi-nation tournaments.

Kohli currently has 55 centuries in ODI cricket, the most by any batter in the history of the format. He went past Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 centuries and became the first player to score 50 ODI centuries during the 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

However, Nayar feels Kohli might fall short of the 100-century mark before the next ODI World Cup because of the limited number of matches India have left to play.

“I don’t think there are enough games for him to reach that milestone. As much as I want him to, there have to be sufficient games for you to scale also. It’s possible that he may continue to play after the World Cup as well, but I am considering the period till the World Cup. After the World Cup, his motivation might not be the same either. So I don’t think there’s enough time till the World Cup for him to get to that,” Nayar told JioStar.

Virat Kohli In Action Against New Zealand

Kohli is currently in New Zealand for India’s five-match ODI series. He made a strong start to the tour, scoring 74 runs in the opening match to help India secure a five-wicket win in a rain-affected contest.

The former India captain will be back in action in the second ODI, scheduled to be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton on November 7. With the 2027 World Cup still some time away, Kohli will be looking to make the most of the opportunities that come his way.