With Rohit Sharma indicating his willingness to play for Mumbai in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, attention has now shifted to Virat Kohli. The former India captain has also been encouraged to feature in the domestic one-day tournament, with Delhi coach Vijay Dahiya keen to have him around the team.

Both Rohit and Kohli currently play only ODI cricket at the international level. With the 2027 ODI World Cup approaching, regular match practice will be important for the two senior batters as they look to remain part of India’s plans.

Dahiya, who is currently coaching Delhi, has made it clear that he would welcome Kohli into the dressing room, even if the star batter does not get an opportunity to play.

“If he wants to play, I would love to have him in this dressing room. I would love to have him there just to talk to the boys. I won’t let him go home. I’ll make him sit in the dressing room and tell the boys about his journey, the hard work, the ethics, and the honour of playing for the country,” Dahiya told The Times of India.

Why Virat Kohli’s Presence Would Help Delhi?

Dahiya believes Kohli’s presence could make a big difference to Delhi’s young players. Having watched the batter grow through different stages of his career, the coach feels his journey and experience could offer valuable lessons to the next generation.

Kohli began his domestic cricket journey with Delhi and spent several years playing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Today, he is among the biggest names in world cricket, with fans turning up in large numbers wherever he plays.