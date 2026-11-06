With Rohit Sharma indicating his willingness to play for Mumbai in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, attention has now shifted to Virat Kohli. The former India captain has also been encouraged to feature in the domestic one-day tournament, with Delhi coach Vijay Dahiya keen to have him around the team.
Both Rohit and Kohli currently play only ODI cricket at the international level. With the 2027 ODI World Cup approaching, regular match practice will be important for the two senior batters as they look to remain part of India’s plans.
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Dahiya, who is currently coaching Delhi, has made it clear that he would welcome Kohli into the dressing room, even if the star batter does not get an opportunity to play.
“If he wants to play, I would love to have him in this dressing room. I would love to have him there just to talk to the boys. I won’t let him go home. I’ll make him sit in the dressing room and tell the boys about his journey, the hard work, the ethics, and the honour of playing for the country,” Dahiya told The Times of India.
Why Virat Kohli’s Presence Would Help Delhi?
Dahiya believes Kohli’s presence could make a big difference to Delhi’s young players. Having watched the batter grow through different stages of his career, the coach feels his journey and experience could offer valuable lessons to the next generation.
Kohli began his domestic cricket journey with Delhi and spent several years playing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Today, he is among the biggest names in world cricket, with fans turning up in large numbers wherever he plays.
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Dahiya believes young cricketers can learn a lot from the former India captain’s journey, particularly his work ethic and commitment to the game.
“I have seen him through all the stages. I can tell the boys where he started and where he is today. There is a pathway. Maybe you cannot become Virat, but you can become someone if you do certain things the right way,” Dahiya added.
Virat Kohli’s Vijay Hazare Trophy Record
Kohli returned to the Vijay Hazare Trophy last season after a gap of 15 years. He turned out for Delhi in two matches, against Andhra and Gujarat, and made an immediate impact with the bat.
The right-handed batter scored 131 runs against Andhra before following it up with 77 against Gujarat. His performances underlined his value to the domestic side.
However, Kohli has so far indicated that he wants to focus on international ODI cricket rather than take up regular domestic commitments.
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When Will Vijay Hazare Trophy 2026-27 Start?
The 2026-27 Vijay Hazare Trophy is scheduled to begin on December 14. Delhi will open its campaign against Goa.
Meanwhile, Rohit has already made himself available for Mumbai’s Vijay Hazare Trophy matches. However, the number of games he will play during the tournament is yet to be confirmed.
With both senior batters eyeing a place in India’s squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup, their participation in domestic cricket could become an important talking point in the coming weeks.