Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam suffered a painful ankle injury while fielding on the second day of the ongoing second Test against West Indies in Sylhet on Friday. The 31-year-old had to be stretchered off the field after twisting his left ankle while chasing the ball near the fine-leg boundary.

The incident took place during the 78th over of the West Indies innings. Amir Jangoo nudged a delivery from Mehidy Hasan Miraz towards fine leg, prompting Shadman to chase the ball from his position at slip. However, the Bangladesh batter slipped while trying to stop the ball and twisted his left ankle. He remained on the ground for several minutes as the team’s medical staff rushed to attend to him. Bangladesh players also gathered around him before he was eventually carried off the field on a stretcher.

Bangladesh physio Bayjedul Islam Khan confirmed that Shadman had suffered an ankle injury and would undergo further tests. “Shadman suffered a left ankle twist. He is under observation. We will send him for an MRI scan,” Khan said. Hasan Mahmud’s Five-Wicket Haul Puts Bangladesh Back In The Game While Shadman’s injury was a concern for the hosts, Hasan Mahmud gave Bangladesh a major boost with the ball. The right-arm pacer picked up his fifth five-wicket haul in Test cricket and his first on home soil. Mahmud also became the first Bangladesh fast bowler to take a five-wicket haul in five different countries. He further made history by becoming the first Bangladesh pacer to take a wicket through a stumping.

The pacer played a key role in breaking West Indies’ middle order. He first dismissed Amir Jangoo, who had scored 133 off 212 balls, with his innings including 13 fours and two sixes. Mahmud followed it up by removing Roston Chase for a golden duck off the very next delivery. Chase edged the ball onto his bat, and wicketkeeper Litton Das completed the catch. The Bangladesh pacer then came close to claiming a hat-trick. On-field umpire Asif Yaqoob initially gave Joshua Bishop out leg-before-wicket, but West Indies successfully reviewed the decision after replays showed an inside edge. Bishop and Justin Greaves managed to hold their ground for some time before Mahmud returned to dismiss Bishop through a sharp stumping by Litton Das, completing his five-wicket haul. West Indies Reach 322/8 At Lunch On Day 2 Mehidy Hasan Miraz also chipped in with an important wicket, dismissing Greaves for 51 off 112 deliveries as Bangladesh continued to put pressure on the visitors. West Indies slipped from 264/5 to 301/8 before Shamar Joseph and Jomel Warrican offered some resistance towards the end of the session. The visitors reached 322/8 at lunch on the second day, with Joseph unbeaten on 16 and Warrican batting on nine. West Indies had finished the opening day at 235/4 after batting for 70 overs, with bad light bringing an early end to play. Bangladesh will now hope for positive news on Shadman’s injury while looking to build on Mahmud’s impressive bowling performance and gain control of the match. It is still unclear whether the southpaw will be able to return to the field during the ongoing Test. Shadman had made a strong contribution in the first match of the series, scoring a century in the opening Test.