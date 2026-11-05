India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Rain update: The India vs New Zealand second ODI match will be played on November 7 at Sky Stadium, Wellington. But rain could again play spoilsport with the latest weather forecast predicting a high chance of showers during match hours.

The first ODI was also affected by rain, forcing the second innings to be reduced to 32 overs. Virat Kohli played a crucial knock of 74 runs to help India chase down the revised target and secure a five-wicket victory.

With India leading the five-match series 1-0, Shubman Gill-led side will hope to get a full game in Wellington. However, the weather forecast does not offer much encouragement, as rain is expected to remain a concern throughout the afternoon. ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch India vs New Zealand 1st ODI For Free, Pitch Report & Probable Playing XIs Wellington Weather Forecast For November 7 According to the latest forecast for Wellington, there is around a 75 per cent chance of rain on Saturday. The possibility of showers is particularly high between 1 PM and 5 PM local time, which could affect the match.

The temperature is expected to reach a maximum of 18°C during the day before dropping to around 14°C at night. Winds are likely to blow from the north at speeds of 9 to 13 mph. Humidity is also expected to remain high, ranging between 87 and 91 per cent during match hours. The cloudy conditions and moisture in the air could offer some assistance to fast bowlers, particularly in terms of swing. ALSO READ: 'Achieving Milestones That Seem Impossible': Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Heartfelt Birthday Post For Virat Kohli Will Rain Affect India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI? Rain is a big concern for the second ODI as the showers forecasted are during the afternoon match timings. The forecast indicates a 55 per cent chance of rain around 1 PM, with the probability rising to nearly 75 per cent by 3 PM.

The ground staff could have a busy afternoon, with covers likely to be needed if showers arrive as predicted. After the rain interruption in the first ODI, both teams will be hoping that the weather improves enough to allow a full 50-over contest.

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Streaming The India vs New Zealand second ODI will be live-streamed on SonyLIV and will be televised live on the Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 TV channels in India.

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