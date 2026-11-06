Hussey, who recently moved on from his long association with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), will also work as a T20 advisor for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the T20 World Cup. Australia and New Zealand will jointly host the next edition of the tournament.

Former Australia batter Michael Hussey is set for a bigger role in Australian cricket after Cricket Australia appointed him as a coaching consultant for the 2027 Ashes and ODI World Cup.

The former left-handed batter has previously worked with Australia’s coaching staff under head coach Andrew McDonald on short-term assignments. However, his latest appointment will see him become a more regular part of the national setup.

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Michael Hussey To Begin New Role Against England

Hussey’s new assignment will begin with Australia’s upcoming T20I series against England. He will then be involved in the team’s preparations for the Test series against New Zealand.

There had been reports suggesting that Hussey could join England’s Test coaching setup under former CSK head coach Stephen Fleming. However, he has decided to take up a more prominent role with his home country instead.

Speaking about his appointment, Hussey said he was looking forward to working more closely with the Australian team in the coming years.

“I am extremely excited about being a part of the team in a more formal and meaningful role in the coming years,” Hussey said. “This team has achieved so much in recent times, to which I hope I can add value to the coaching and playing groups ahead of what will be an exciting and challenging period.”

Andrew McDonald Welcomes Hussey’s Appointment

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald also welcomed Hussey’s return to the coaching group and highlighted the experience he brings to the setup.

“Mike has been a highly valued part of our staff in the past and brings a considerable skill set which is complementary to the coaches and players,” McDonald said.

Hussey’s experience in T20 cricket is expected to be particularly useful for Australia as they prepare for several major tournaments. He was previously part of England’s coaching staff under Matthew Mott when they won the T20 World Cup in 2022.

Andre Borovec To Lead Australia Against England

Meanwhile, McDonald will not be part of Australia’s coaching setup for the upcoming T20I series against England.