New Zealand have suffered a setback ahead of the second ODI against India, with batter Devon Conway ruled out of the remainder of the series after sustaining a concussion.
Conway sustained the injury after colliding with teammate Matt Henry during a fielding incident ahead of the opening ODI in Auckland. He was immediately taken to the emergency department of a medical facility in Auckland for treatment.
With Conway unavailable, Nick Kelly will join the New Zealand squad earlier than planned. Kelly was initially expected to join the team for the third and fourth ODIs but will now arrive ahead of the second match.
Meanwhile, Henry has been cleared of concussion and is available for selection.
Auckland Aces batter Dale Phillips has also been called up to the New Zealand A squad as Kelly’s replacement for the final four-day match against India A, which begins on Saturday.
ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch India vs New Zealand 1st ODI For Free, Pitch Report & Probable Playing XIs
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Rain Threat Looms In Wellington
India and New Zealand will meet in the second ODI at Sky Stadium in Wellington on November 7. However, rain could once again interrupt the contest, with the latest weather forecast predicting showers during match hours.
Rain also affected the opening ODI in Auckland, reducing the second innings to 32 overs. Virat Kohli played a crucial knock of 74 runs as India chased down the revised target to register a five-wicket victory.
With India leading the five-match series 1-0, Shubman Gill and his team will be keen to get a full game in Wellington and extend their advantage. However, the weather forecast suggests that rain could once again have a say in the outcome.
Will Rain Affect India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI?
Rain remains a major concern ahead of Saturday’s match, particularly during the afternoon session.
According to the latest forecast, Wellington has a 55 per cent chance of rain around 1 PM. The possibility of showers is expected to increase further, reaching nearly 75 per cent by 3 PM.
With rain predicted during the scheduled playing hours, interruptions could be on the cards. Both teams will be hoping for improved weather conditions to get a full 50-over contest.