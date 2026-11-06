New Zealand have suffered a setback ahead of the second ODI against India, with batter Devon Conway ruled out of the remainder of the series after sustaining a concussion.

Conway sustained the injury after colliding with teammate Matt Henry during a fielding incident ahead of the opening ODI in Auckland. He was immediately taken to the emergency department of a medical facility in Auckland for treatment.

With Conway unavailable, Nick Kelly will join the New Zealand squad earlier than planned. Kelly was initially expected to join the team for the third and fourth ODIs but will now arrive ahead of the second match.

Meanwhile, Henry has been cleared of concussion and is available for selection.

Auckland Aces batter Dale Phillips has also been called up to the New Zealand A squad as Kelly’s replacement for the final four-day match against India A, which begins on Saturday.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Rain Threat Looms In Wellington

India and New Zealand will meet in the second ODI at Sky Stadium in Wellington on November 7. However, rain could once again interrupt the contest, with the latest weather forecast predicting showers during match hours.