Rishabh Pant is continuing his recovery from a side strain at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru. The wicketkeeper-batter is reportedly set to miss the third and final unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A, which begins on Saturday.

Pant’s fitness is also a concern ahead of India’s upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand. According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, he is still undergoing rehabilitation at the COE, leaving doubts over his availability for the opening Test on November 19.

Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja Expected To Play For India A While Pant continues his recovery, India are expected to have Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja available for the final unofficial Test. India T20I vice-captain Tilak Varma has also joined the India A squad in Lincoln. He has been brought in as Pant’s replacement for the match. ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: The King Who Turned Aggression Into An Identity And Fitness Into A Revolution Dhruv Jurel will continue to lead the side and is also expected to take up wicketkeeping duties if Pant fails to recover in time for the Test series. The squad also includes all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was part of India’s ODI squad but did not feature in the rain-affected series opener.

Prasidh Krishna Working Towards Match Fitness Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna is another player expected to feature in Saturday’s match as he looks to regain full match fitness. The pacer recently completed three weeks of rehabilitation after suffering a hamstring strain. Although he has received clearance to play in all formats, he was not included in India’s ODI squad as the team management looks to manage his workload ahead of the Test assignments.

ALSO READ: BCCI Shifts India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI From Delhi To Visakhapatnam, Check New Venue Mohammed Siraj Joins India ODI Squad In Wellington Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj has joined the Indian ODI squad in Wellington ahead of the second match against New Zealand on Saturday. The fast bowler missed the opening ODI in Auckland after being rested. He had featured in the second unofficial Test against New Zealand A at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, which ended in a draw. Siraj bowled 35 overs in the match and picked up four wickets while conceding 118 runs.

Explore Related Topics India