Star batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been named Bihar captain for the first two rounds of the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which gets underway on Saturday, November 14.

The Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) announced the squad on Friday, naming Suraj Kashyap as the team’s vice-captain. The decision will give the young batter an opportunity to take up leadership responsibilities at the domestic level.

Bihar have been placed in Group B alongside Delhi, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Railways, Saurashtra and Tamil Nadu.

The team will begin its campaign against Saurashtra on November 14 in Indore.

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BCA President Explains Sooryavanshi’s Captaincy Appointment

BCA president Harsh Vardhan said the decision was taken to give Sooryavanshi a chance to develop his leadership skills.

“Vaibhav has already demonstrated tremendous talent, confidence and maturity at a young age. We are hopeful that under his leadership, the team will deliver a disciplined and competitive performance,” Vardhan said.

Sooryavanshi’s Impressive Run In 2026

Sooryavanshi has enjoyed a remarkable year, making headlines with his performances in both domestic and international cricket.

The Rajasthan Royals batter made his India T20I debut and has played 10 matches for the national team so far.

He was also the leading run-scorer in IPL 2026, finishing the season with 776 runs in 16 innings at an outstanding strike rate of over 237.

The youngster continued his impressive form in the U19 World Cup final, smashing 175 off just 80 balls against England. His knock helped India secure a convincing 100-run victory and lift the title.

More recently, Sooryavanshi impressed against New Zealand in the third T20I. He scored 45 runs off just 19 deliveries and shared a 133-run opening stand with Abhishek Sharma.

Bihar Squad Gets Two Players Subject To Fitness Tests

Meanwhile, Mangal Mahour and Shakib Hussain have been included in the squad subject to fitness assessments after Bihar’s first two matches.

Bihar squad

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (captain), Alok Kumar, Ayush Loharuka (wk), Altamash Ashraf, Param Kumar Singh, Anmol Kumar (wk), Ritwik Raj, Suraj Kashyap (vice-captain), Mayank Kumar, Raghvendra Pratap, Ashish Kumar, Vasudev Pratap Singh, Mohammad Izhar, Amod Yadav, Prashant Singh, Nawaz Khan and Himanshu Singh