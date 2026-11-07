Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has expressed his disappointment over Mohammed Shami not getting another chance in India’s Test team. He believes the experienced fast bowler had done enough in domestic cricket to prove his fitness and deserve another opportunity at the international level.
Shami continued to play regularly for Bengal in first-class cricket, where he handled a heavy bowling workload. Shastri feels his performances should have been taken into account before questioning his match fitness.
The former India coach also pointed out that being fit in the gym is different from handling the demands of a five-day Test match. According to him, Shami’s ability to bowl long spells in domestic cricket was enough to show that he could still contribute to the Indian team.
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Ravi Shastri Questions India’s Decision To Overlook Mohammed Shami
Speaking on Sony Sports Network ahead of the second ODI, Shastri questioned why Shami was not given another opportunity in the Test side despite his performances for Bengal.
“What’s the point of being fit in the gym if you can’t bowl 10 or 12 overs in a match? Here, you’ve got a workhorse who’s bowling for you. So, I’m a little disappointed that he didn’t get another go,” Shastri said.
The former India all-rounder believes Shami’s domestic performances showed that he was capable of handling the workload required at the highest level.
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‘He Was Bowling 15-20 Overs’: Shastri Backs Shami’s Fitness
Shastri also responded to reports questioning Shami’s fitness. He pointed out that the pacer was playing regularly for Bengal and bowling long spells, which should have been considered when assessing his readiness for international cricket.
“I’ve heard all these press reports about his fitness not being good, but he was playing every game for Bengal. He was bowling 15-20 overs. What more do you want a player to do to prove his fitness?” he said.
Shastri further highlighted how Shami’s experience could have been valuable if India suffered injuries to their senior fast bowlers during a busy international schedule.
“If he’s in good form and has a good IPL, and one of your senior bowlers suddenly breaks down, you’ll be looking for experience. But you’ve got a player like him there,” he added.
Ravi Shastri Feels Mohammed Shami Had Another 30-40 Test Wickets Left
Shastri believes Shami still had plenty to offer Indian cricket and could have added another 30-40 wickets to his Test tally.
The former India head coach also felt that the senior pacer deserved to feature in the Test team over the last 12 months, considering his experience and performances in domestic cricket.
“It’s sad when someone who’s played so well for the country has to go. I definitely thought he had another 30 or 40 wickets in him. He should have played in the last 12 months and perhaps should have been in the side as a Test-match bowler,” Shastri said.