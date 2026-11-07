Daryl Mitchell has created a new record against India in ODI cricket. The New Zealand batter has gone past former all-rounder Chris Cairns to become his country’s highest run-scorer against India in a calendar year.
Mitchell achieved the milestone during the second ODI between India and New Zealand at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Saturday, November 7. He needed just 24 runs to move past Cairns’ tally of 403 runs, a record that had stood since 1999.
The right-handed batter reached the landmark in the fifth ball of the 19th over. He had already enjoyed an impressive run against India earlier this year, scoring 84, 131 not out and 137 in the three-match ODI series in January.
Mitchell also scored 28 runs in the first ODI of the ongoing series before adding another half-century in the second match.
Daryl Mitchell Breaks Chris Cairns’ 27-Year-Old Record
Cairns scored 403 runs in 11 ODIs against India in 1999, with one century and one half-century to his name. Mitchell has now taken the top spot after scoring 435 runs in just five ODIs against India in 2026.
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Kane Williamson occupies the third position with 361 runs against India in 2014, while Ross Taylor is fourth with 343 runs in the same year.
Most ODI runs for New Zealand against India in a calendar year
|PLAYER
|MATCHES
|INNINGS
|RUNS
|BEST SCORE
|AVERAGE
|100
|50
|0
|YEAR
|Daryl Mitchell
|5
|5
|435*
|137
|108.75
|2
|2
|0
|2026
|Chris Cairns
|11
|10
|403
|115
|40.3
|1
|1
|0
|1999
|Kane Williamson
|5
|5
|361
|88
|72.2
|0
|5
|0
|2014
|Ross Taylor
|5
|5
|343
|112*
|85.75
|2
|2
|0
|2014
|Roger Twose
|11
|11
|341
|63
|37.88
|0
|3
|0
|1999
|Daryl Mitchell
|5
|5
|298
|134
|59.6
|2
|0
|0
|2023
|Adam Parore
|6
|5
|264
|96
|66
|0
|2
|0
|1994
|Nathan Astle
|6
|6
|260
|120
|43.33
|1
|1
|0
|1999
|Scott Styris
|7
|7
|251
|89
|35.85
|0
|2
|0
|2010
|Ross Taylor
|6
|6
|251
|93
|50.2
|0
|2
|0
|2019
Daryl Mitchell Still Behind Tillakaratne Dilshan In Overall List
While Mitchell has broken New Zealand’s record, Tillakaratne Dilshan continues to hold the overall record for scoring the most ODI runs against India in a calendar year.
The former Sri Lanka captain scored 592 runs in 12 ODIs against India in 2009. West Indies great Chris Gayle is second with 558 runs in 10 matches in 2002, while former England opener Marcus Trescothick follows with 545 runs in 11 innings, also in 2002.
Australia’s Usman Khawaja is fourth on the list with 539 runs against India in nine ODIs in 2019.
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Most ODI runs against India in a calendar year
|PLAYER
|COUNTRY
|MATCHES
|INNINGS
|RUNS
|BEST SCORE
|100
|50
|YEAR
|Tillakaratne Dilshan
|Sri Lanka
|12
|12
|592
|160
|2
|1
|2009
|Chris Gayle
|West Indies
|10
|10
|558
|140
|3
|2
|2002
|Marcus Trescothick
|England
|11
|11
|545
|121
|2
|2
|2002
|Usman Khawaja
|Australia
|9
|9
|539
|104
|2
|3
|2019
|Gordon Greenidge
|West Indies
|11
|11
|533
|115
|1
|4
|1983
|Vivian Richards
|West Indies
|11
|10
|532
|149
|2
|1
|1983
|Kumar Sangakkara
|Sri Lanka
|12
|12
|527
|90
|0
|5
|2009
|David Boon
|Australia
|13
|13
|522
|111
|1
|3
|1986
|Ramnaresh Sarwan
|West Indies
|10
|10
|513
|99*
|0
|4
|2002
|Geoff Marsh
|Australia
|12
|12
|512
|125
|2
|1
|1986
Mitchell Goes Past Kane Williamson’s New Zealand Record
Mitchell’s latest achievement is not limited to his performances against India. He has also broken Kane Williamson’s record for the most ODI runs scored by a New Zealand batter against a single opponent in a calendar year.
Williamson had scored 411 runs in seven ODIs against Sri Lanka in 2015. Mitchell has now moved past that mark with 435 runs against India in just five matches.
Williamson also features on the list with 405 runs against England in 2015, while Cairns’ 403 runs against India in 1999 occupy the fourth position.
Most ODI runs for New Zealand against one team in a calendar year
|PLAYER
|MATCHES
|INNINGS
|RUNS
|BEST SCORE
|AGAINST
|YEAR
|Daryl Mitchell
|5
|5
|435*
|137
|India
|2026
|Kane Williamson
|7
|7
|411
|103
|Sri Lanka
|2015
|Kane Williamson
|6
|6
|405
|118
|England
|2015
|Chris Cairns
|11
|10
|403
|115
|India
|1999
|Brendon McCullum
|10
|10
|398
|80*
|England
|2008
|Daryl Mitchell
|8
|8
|398
|129
|Pakistan
|2023
|Ross Taylor
|6
|6
|380
|119*
|England
|2015
|Martin Guptill
|11
|11
|375
|93*
|Sri Lanka
|2015
|Martin Guptill
|6
|6
|373
|114
|Australia
|2016
|Ross Taylor
|11
|10
|369
|117
|Australia
|2007
|Martin Guptill
|5
|5
|366
|189*
|England
|2013
In the second ODI, Mitchell scored 55 off 104 balls, hitting five fours and two sixes. His innings came to an end when Axar Patel dismissed him. New Zealand bundled out on just 134 runs.