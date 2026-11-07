Daryl Mitchell has created a new record against India in ODI cricket. The New Zealand batter has gone past former all-rounder Chris Cairns to become his country’s highest run-scorer against India in a calendar year.

Mitchell achieved the milestone during the second ODI between India and New Zealand at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Saturday, November 7. He needed just 24 runs to move past Cairns’ tally of 403 runs, a record that had stood since 1999.

The right-handed batter reached the landmark in the fifth ball of the 19th over. He had already enjoyed an impressive run against India earlier this year, scoring 84, 131 not out and 137 in the three-match ODI series in January.

Mitchell also scored 28 runs in the first ODI of the ongoing series before adding another half-century in the second match.

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Daryl Mitchell Breaks Chris Cairns’ 27-Year-Old Record

Cairns scored 403 runs in 11 ODIs against India in 1999, with one century and one half-century to his name. Mitchell has now taken the top spot after scoring 435 runs in just five ODIs against India in 2026.

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Kane Williamson occupies the third position with 361 runs against India in 2014, while Ross Taylor is fourth with 343 runs in the same year.

Most ODI runs for New Zealand against India in a calendar year

PLAYER MATCHES INNINGS RUNS BEST SCORE AVERAGE 100 50 0 YEAR
Daryl Mitchell 5 5 435* 137 108.75 2 2 0 2026
Chris Cairns 11 10 403 115 40.3 1 1 0 1999
Kane Williamson 5 5 361 88 72.2 0 5 0 2014
Ross Taylor 5 5 343 112* 85.75 2 2 0 2014
Roger Twose 11 11 341 63 37.88 0 3 0 1999
Daryl Mitchell 5 5 298 134 59.6 2 0 0 2023
Adam Parore 6 5 264 96 66 0 2 0 1994
Nathan Astle 6 6 260 120 43.33 1 1 0 1999
Scott Styris 7 7 251 89 35.85 0 2 0 2010
Ross Taylor 6 6 251 93 50.2 0 2 0 2019

Daryl Mitchell Still Behind Tillakaratne Dilshan In Overall List

While Mitchell has broken New Zealand’s record, Tillakaratne Dilshan continues to hold the overall record for scoring the most ODI runs against India in a calendar year.

The former Sri Lanka captain scored 592 runs in 12 ODIs against India in 2009. West Indies great Chris Gayle is second with 558 runs in 10 matches in 2002, while former England opener Marcus Trescothick follows with 545 runs in 11 innings, also in 2002.

Australia’s Usman Khawaja is fourth on the list with 539 runs against India in nine ODIs in 2019.

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Most ODI runs against India in a calendar year

PLAYER COUNTRY MATCHES INNINGS RUNS BEST SCORE 100 50 YEAR
Tillakaratne Dilshan Sri Lanka 12 12 592 160 2 1 2009
Chris Gayle West Indies 10 10 558 140 3 2 2002
Marcus Trescothick England 11 11 545 121 2 2 2002
Usman Khawaja Australia 9 9 539 104 2 3 2019
Gordon Greenidge West Indies 11 11 533 115 1 4 1983
Vivian Richards West Indies 11 10 532 149 2 1 1983
Kumar Sangakkara Sri Lanka 12 12 527 90 0 5 2009
David Boon Australia 13 13 522 111 1 3 1986
Ramnaresh Sarwan West Indies 10 10 513 99* 0 4 2002
Geoff Marsh Australia 12 12 512 125 2 1 1986

Mitchell Goes Past Kane Williamson’s New Zealand Record

Mitchell’s latest achievement is not limited to his performances against India. He has also broken Kane Williamson’s record for the most ODI runs scored by a New Zealand batter against a single opponent in a calendar year.

Williamson had scored 411 runs in seven ODIs against Sri Lanka in 2015. Mitchell has now moved past that mark with 435 runs against India in just five matches.

Williamson also features on the list with 405 runs against England in 2015, while Cairns’ 403 runs against India in 1999 occupy the fourth position.

Most ODI runs for New Zealand against one team in a calendar year

PLAYER MATCHES INNINGS RUNS BEST SCORE AGAINST YEAR
Daryl Mitchell 5 5 435* 137 India 2026
Kane Williamson 7 7 411 103 Sri Lanka 2015
Kane Williamson 6 6 405 118 England 2015
Chris Cairns 11 10 403 115 India 1999
Brendon McCullum 10 10 398 80* England 2008
Daryl Mitchell 8 8 398 129 Pakistan 2023
Ross Taylor 6 6 380 119* England 2015
Martin Guptill 11 11 375 93* Sri Lanka 2015
Martin Guptill 6 6 373 114 Australia 2016
Ross Taylor 11 10 369 117 Australia 2007
Martin Guptill 5 5 366 189* England 2013

In the second ODI, Mitchell scored 55 off 104 balls, hitting five fours and two sixes. His innings came to an end when Axar Patel dismissed him. New Zealand bundled out on just 134 runs.

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