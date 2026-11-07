Daryl Mitchell has created a new record against India in ODI cricket. The New Zealand batter has gone past former all-rounder Chris Cairns to become his country’s highest run-scorer against India in a calendar year. Mitchell achieved the milestone during the second ODI between India and New Zealand at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Saturday, November 7. He needed just 24 runs to move past Cairns’ tally of 403 runs, a record that had stood since 1999.

The right-handed batter reached the landmark in the fifth ball of the 19th over. He had already enjoyed an impressive run against India earlier this year, scoring 84, 131 not out and 137 in the three-match ODI series in January.

Mitchell also scored 28 runs in the first ODI of the ongoing series before adding another half-century in the second match. ALSO READ: Mohammed Siraj Misses Out As Shubman Gill Opts To Bowl In Rain-Affected 2nd ODI vs NZ Daryl Mitchell Breaks Chris Cairns’ 27-Year-Old Record Cairns scored 403 runs in 11 ODIs against India in 1999, with one century and one half-century to his name. Mitchell has now taken the top spot after scoring 435 runs in just five ODIs against India in 2026.

Kane Williamson occupies the third position with 361 runs against India in 2014, while Ross Taylor is fourth with 343 runs in the same year. Most ODI runs for New Zealand against India in a calendar year PLAYER MATCHES INNINGS RUNS BEST SCORE AVERAGE 100 50 0 YEAR Daryl Mitchell 5 5 435* 137 108.75 2 2 0 2026 Chris Cairns 11 10 403 115 40.3 1 1 0 1999 Kane Williamson 5 5 361 88 72.2 0 5 0 2014 Ross Taylor 5 5 343 112* 85.75 2 2 0 2014 Roger Twose 11 11 341 63 37.88 0 3 0 1999 Daryl Mitchell 5 5 298 134 59.6 2 0 0 2023 Adam Parore 6 5 264 96 66 0 2 0 1994 Nathan Astle 6 6 260 120 43.33 1 1 0 1999 Scott Styris 7 7 251 89 35.85 0 2 0 2010 Ross Taylor 6 6 251 93 50.2 0 2 0 2019 Daryl Mitchell Still Behind Tillakaratne Dilshan In Overall List While Mitchell has broken New Zealand’s record, Tillakaratne Dilshan continues to hold the overall record for scoring the most ODI runs against India in a calendar year. The former Sri Lanka captain scored 592 runs in 12 ODIs against India in 2009. West Indies great Chris Gayle is second with 558 runs in 10 matches in 2002, while former England opener Marcus Trescothick follows with 545 runs in 11 innings, also in 2002.

Australia’s Usman Khawaja is fourth on the list with 539 runs against India in nine ODIs in 2019. ALSO READ: Mohammed Shami Retires From Tests After More Than Three Years Away From India's Red-Ball Setup Most ODI runs against India in a calendar year PLAYER COUNTRY MATCHES INNINGS RUNS BEST SCORE 100 50 YEAR Tillakaratne Dilshan Sri Lanka 12 12 592 160 2 1 2009 Chris Gayle West Indies 10 10 558 140 3 2 2002 Marcus Trescothick England 11 11 545 121 2 2 2002 Usman Khawaja Australia 9 9 539 104 2 3 2019 Gordon Greenidge West Indies 11 11 533 115 1 4 1983 Vivian Richards West Indies 11 10 532 149 2 1 1983 Kumar Sangakkara Sri Lanka 12 12 527 90 0 5 2009 David Boon Australia 13 13 522 111 1 3 1986 Ramnaresh Sarwan West Indies 10 10 513 99* 0 4 2002 Geoff Marsh Australia 12 12 512 125 2 1 1986 Mitchell Goes Past Kane Williamson’s New Zealand Record Mitchell’s latest achievement is not limited to his performances against India. He has also broken Kane Williamson’s record for the most ODI runs scored by a New Zealand batter against a single opponent in a calendar year. Williamson had scored 411 runs in seven ODIs against Sri Lanka in 2015. Mitchell has now moved past that mark with 435 runs against India in just five matches.

Williamson also features on the list with 405 runs against England in 2015, while Cairns’ 403 runs against India in 1999 occupy the fourth position. Most ODI runs for New Zealand against one team in a calendar year PLAYER MATCHES INNINGS RUNS BEST SCORE AGAINST YEAR Daryl Mitchell 5 5 435* 137 India 2026 Kane Williamson 7 7 411 103 Sri Lanka 2015 Kane Williamson 6 6 405 118 England 2015 Chris Cairns 11 10 403 115 India 1999 Brendon McCullum 10 10 398 80* England 2008 Daryl Mitchell 8 8 398 129 Pakistan 2023 Ross Taylor 6 6 380 119* England 2015 Martin Guptill 11 11 375 93* Sri Lanka 2015 Martin Guptill 6 6 373 114 Australia 2016 Ross Taylor 11 10 369 117 Australia 2007 Martin Guptill 5 5 366 189* England 2013 In the second ODI, Mitchell scored 55 off 104 balls, hitting five fours and two sixes. His innings came to an end when Axar Patel dismissed him. New Zealand bundled out on just 134 runs.

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