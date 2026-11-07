Virat Kohli has added another major record to his remarkable ODI career. The former India captain has become the highest run-scorer in ODI cricket against New Zealand, going past former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting during the second ODI between the two teams in Wellington on Saturday, November 7.

Kohli needed just one run to move past Ponting’s tally of 1,971 runs against the Black Caps. He achieved the milestone in style, opening his account with a boundary off the second ball he faced. The Indian batter has now scored 1,975 runs against New Zealand in ODIs, moving to the top of an elite list that also features Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara and Sanath Jayasuriya. However, Kohli could not make a big contribution with the bat after creating history. He was dismissed for just seven runs off seven deliveries while chasing a target of 135 in the second ODI. ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: New Zealand Suffer Major Embarrassment Against India, Register Unwanted ODI Record At Home Virat Kohli Goes Past Ricky Ponting To Create ODI History Kohli’s latest achievement has taken him past Ponting, who had held the record with 1,971 runs against New Zealand in ODIs. The former Australia captain had scored those runs during his international career against the Black Caps.

Sachin Tendulkar occupies the third position with 1,750 runs, while Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara follows with 1,568 runs. Sanath Jayasuriya and South Africa’s Jacques Kallis complete the top six. Most ODI Runs Against New Zealand Player Runs Virat Kohli 1,975* Ricky Ponting 1,971 Sachin Tendulkar 1,750 Kumar Sangakkara 1,568 Sanath Jayasuriya 1,519 Jacques Kallis 1,449 Kohli Falls For Seven After Reaching Historic Milestone Although Kohli created history early in his innings, he failed to convert the opportunity into a substantial score. The right-handed batter managed just seven runs from seven balls before returning to the pavilion. India were chasing 135 after their bowlers produced an outstanding performance to bundle out New Zealand for 134 in 47 overs in a rain-affected contest.

The hosts struggled throughout their innings against India’s relatively inexperienced bowling attack. Gurnoor Brar was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/30 in 10 overs, while Auqib Nabi and Anshul Kamboj claimed two wickets each. Brar used his pace and bounce effectively to trouble the New Zealand batters, particularly in the middle overs. He dismissed Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips in the same over before returning to remove Mitchell Santner and Nathan Smith. Daryl Mitchell top-scored for New Zealand with 55 off 104 balls, while captain Santner contributed 31. The pair added 59 runs for the sixth wicket, but their efforts were not enough to prevent the hosts from being bowled out for 134.

India’s bowlers also maintained tremendous discipline, sending down 176 dot balls during the New Zealand innings. Kohli’s latest record against New Zealand adds another achievement to his already impressive ODI career, even though his stay at the crease in Wellington was a brief one.