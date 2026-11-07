The Indian opener needed two sixes in the second ODI to move past Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi, who previously held the record with 50 maximums against the Black Caps. Rohit achieved the milestone during India’s 135-run chase, hitting two sixes in his innings of 23 runs off 28 deliveries at Hnry Stadium.

Rohit Sharma added another major achievement to his ODI career on Saturday (November 7), becoming the batter with the most sixes against New Zealand in the 50-over format.

Rohit Sharma Goes Past Shahid Afridi

Rohit, who was dismissed for a six-ball duck in the series opener on Wednesday (November 4), bounced back with a couple of big hits in the second match.

His first six came off the second delivery of the seventh over, bowled by Kyle Jamieson. The Mumbai batter then cleared the ropes again against the same bowler in the ninth over, taking his tally beyond Afridi’s record.

With those two maximums, Rohit took his total to 51 sixes in 34 innings across 36 ODIs against New Zealand.

Afridi, meanwhile, had struck 50 sixes in 35 innings from 38 ODIs against the Kiwis.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli Scripts Massive ODI Record Despite 7-Run Knock, Leaves Ricky Ponting And Sachin Tendulkar Behind

Chris Gayle And Sanath Jayasuriya In Top Five

Rohit and Afridi are followed by two former explosive openers in the list of batters with the most ODI sixes against New Zealand.

West Indies legend Chris Gayle finished his ODI career with 45 sixes against the Black Caps, while Sri Lanka’s Sanath Jayasuriya hit 41 maximums.

Rohit’s latest achievement adds another record to his impressive ODI career, as he moves to the top of this list ahead of some of the biggest names in international cricket.