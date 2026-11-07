Several prototypes of the Tata Safari EV have been spied on multiple occasions in the country, and it is expected to make debut in January 2027 in the Indian market. The Safari EV will be based on the same Activ.e platform as the Harrier EV. Let’s take a look at expected features, and specs.

The brand has not yet specified powertrain-related details of the Tata Safari EV. However, as it will be based on the brand’s Acti.ev+ platform, we can expect the following range and battery pack options:

The overall contour of the Tata Safari EV looks similar to its ICE counterpart. Moreover, the prototype was spied from the rear, and the images reveal that the Safari EV will use a multi-link rear suspension setup.

Notably, the same suspension setup is also offered with the Tata Harrier EV. The Safari EV will be built on the same Acti.ev+ platform as the Harrier EV.

It is expected to remain largely identical to the ICE Safari, except for a few EV bits such as a closed grille, EV badges, and redesigned front and rear bumpers. Notably, a side step was visible on the Safari EV prototype, and it is not offered on the ICE model.