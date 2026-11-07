India registered a thrilling four-run win over New Zealand under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in the rain-affected second ODI at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday (November 7). The visitors defended a modest total of 134 runs as their bowlers put up an impressive performance before rain brought an early end to the contest.

Chasing 135, India were 113/7 in 26 overs when rain stopped play. According to the DLS calculation, India were four runs ahead of the par score of 109 at that stage. With no further play possible, Shubman Gill’s side secured the victory.

India’s win was largely built on an outstanding bowling effort, with young pacer Gurnoor Brar leading the attack. The right-arm fast bowler claimed four wickets for 30 runs in his 10 overs, putting New Zealand under pressure throughout their innings.

Gurnoor Brar Runs Through New Zealand’s Batting Line-Up After winning the toss, Indian captain Shubman Gill decided to bowl first, making the most of the overcast conditions and moisture on the pitch. The decision worked in India’s favour as the New Zealand batters struggled against the visitors’ inexperienced bowling attack.

Auqib Nabi provided the first breakthrough by dismissing Tim Seifert for a duck. Anshul Kamboj then removed Will Young and Henry Nicholls to leave New Zealand struggling at 29/3 during the opening powerplay. Brar took charge after that, producing a superb spell of fast bowling. He dismissed Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips in the same over, using short-pitched deliveries to trouble both batters. Latham and Phillips offered catches, leaving the hosts in serious trouble at 53/5.

Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner attempted to rebuild the innings with a 59-run partnership. Mitchell scored 55 off 104 balls, while Santner contributed 31 from 38 deliveries. However, Axar Patel broke the partnership by dismissing Mitchell, who mistimed a lofted shot. Brar then got rid of Santner, with KL Rahul completing the catch behind the stumps. New Zealand were eventually bowled out for just 134 in 41 overs. Brar finished with figures of 4/30, while Nabi and Kamboj picked up two wickets each. Axar also claimed two wickets, while Arshdeep Singh kept things tight with an economical spell of 7 overs for just 16 runs.

The Indian bowlers collectively delivered 176 dot balls, highlighting their control over the New Zealand batting line-up. India Lose Early Wickets In 135-Run Chase India did not have the best start to their chase as Jacob Duffy dismissed captain Shubman Gill for a duck in the opening over. Duffy then removed Virat Kohli, who managed just seven runs.

Rohit Sharma tried to provide some momentum with a 23-run knock off 28 balls but was dismissed by Kyle Jamieson. The Indian batting line-up continued to lose wickets at regular intervals. Shreyas Iyer played a fighting knock of 30 off 46 deliveries, attempting to keep the chase on track. However, Axar Patel could only add seven runs before Matthew Fisher dismissed him. Naman Dhir scored 12 off 16 balls before becoming Duffy’s third victim. Jamieson then picked up his third wicket by dismissing Anshul Kamboj for one. Duffy and Jamieson were New Zealand’s most successful bowlers, claiming three wickets each, while Fisher finished with one wicket. KL Rahul Keeps India Ahead Before Rain Interruption With wickets falling at the other end, KL Rahul remained unbeaten and kept India in the contest. The wicketkeeper-batter was batting on 26 off 38 deliveries, including two fours and two sixes, when rain stopped play.

Auqib Nabi was alongside him on one run off one delivery. India had reached 113/7 in 26 overs and needed another 22 runs to win. However, the DLS par score at that stage was 109, which meant India were already four runs ahead. With rain continuing to interrupt proceedings, the match officials had to consider the possibility of no further play. One over was also being reduced for every four minutes of delay. Eventually, with play unable to resume, India were declared four-run winners under the DLS method, with that win in the second ODI, India took a 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series. The third ODI between India and New Zealand will take place on November 10.

Brief scores: New Zealand: 134 all out in 41 overs (Daryl Mitchell 55; Gurnoor Brar 4/30). India: 113/7 in 26 overs (Shreyas Iyer 30; Kyle Jamieson 3/35, Jacob Duffy 3/25).