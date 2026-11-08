Rajat Patidar has withdrawn from India's squad for the upcoming ACC Men's Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 after informing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he does not wish to be considered for selection in the 50-over format while managing his existing injury concerns.

The BCCI confirmed the development on Sunday, November 8, announcing that Ayush Badoni has been added to the 15-member India A squad in Patidar's place. The selection committee has also appointed Rinku Singh as the team's new vice-captain, with Tilak Varma continuing to lead the side.

ALSO READ: IND U19 vs PAK U19 Live Streaming: Where To Watch India vs Pakistan Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 For Free, Pitch Report & Probable Playing XIs Patidar was initially named as Tilak's deputy when the squad was announced on November 2. However, his decision to manage his existing injuries means he will miss the continental competition, which is scheduled to take place in Doha, Qatar, from November 19 to 29.

Rinku Singh Named India A Vice-Captain With Patidar's withdrawal, Rinku Singh has been elevated to the vice-captaincy role. The left-handed batter will be an important part of India's middle order as the team prepares for the 50-over tournament. Badoni, meanwhile, gets an opportunity to represent India A after being included as Patidar's replacement. The Delhi batter has established himself as a versatile middle-order option and can also contribute with his off-spin bowling. The updated squad continues to feature several prominent names, including Abhishek Sharma, teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh, Kumar Kushagra and all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed. Fast bowler Harshit Rana is also part of the squad. 🚨 India A Rising Stars Asia Cup Squad Update 🚨 Rajat Patidar has communicated to the BCCI that he should not be considered for selection in the 50-over format as he manages his existing injuries. 📌Rinku Singh named new vice-captain 📌 Ayush Badoni replaces Patidar. More details 🔽 https://t.co/lYEM3nsBIa — BCCI (@BCCI) November 8, 2026 India A's Updated Squad For Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 India A: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Tilak Varma (C), Rinku Singh (VC), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshad Khan, Ayush Badoni. ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Who Will Win If Rain Washes Out India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI? Check DLS Equation

India A's Schedule At Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 India A have been placed in Group B alongside Pakistan A, Nepal and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). They will begin their campaign against Nepal on November 20 before facing arch-rivals Pakistan A on November 22. Their final group-stage fixture will be against the UAE on November 24.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled for November 26 and 27, while the final will be played on November 29.