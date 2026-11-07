India Under-19 will take on arch-rivals Pakistan Under-19 in a high-profile Group A encounter of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 on Sunday, November 8. Both teams have made winning starts to their campaigns and will look to strengthen their chances of securing a place in the semi-finals.

The match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman, with play scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM IST. India, led by Lakshya Raichandani, registered a dominant 10-wicket victory over Nepal in their opening fixture. Pakistan, meanwhile, began their title defence with a convincing nine-wicket win against the UAE.

The contest also brings back memories of last year's final, where Pakistan defeated India by 191 runs to lift the title. The defending champions will aim to maintain their momentum, while India will look to settle the score. ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch India vs New Zealand 1st ODI For Free, Pitch Report & Probable Playing XIs IND U19 vs PAK U19 Live Streaming: Where To Watch In India? The India U19 vs Pakistan U19 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India. Fans can watch the live streaming of the contest on the SonyLIV app and website.

Match: India U19 vs Pakistan U19, Group A Date: Sunday, November 8, 2026 Time: 10:30 AM IST (Toss at 10:00 AM IST) Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network Live Streaming: SonyLIV app and website Can fans watch the match for free? SonyLIV is the official digital streaming platform, but access may require an active subscription. No free official streaming option has been confirmed. IND U19 vs PAK U19 Pitch Report The Al Amerat Cricket Ground surface has generally offered assistance to bowlers in 50-over cricket, with spinners expected to play an important role. Recent numbers suggest that the average first-innings score at the venue is around 230, while teams batting second have found conditions relatively challenging.

Batters may need to spend time at the crease before attempting to accelerate. A first-innings total in the region of 220-240 could prove competitive, although the surface's behaviour on match day will be crucial. The captain winning the toss could prefer to bowl first. Sunny conditions are expected in Al Amerat, with little possibility of rain interrupting the contest. IND U19 vs PAK U19: Probable Playing XIs India U19: Lakshya Raichandani (C), Aaryavir Sehwag, V.K. Vineeth, Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan, Anvay Dravid (WK), Manal Chauhan, Arjun Rajput, Yashveer Goud, Mohit Ulva, Ishan Sood, Kavya Patel. Pakistan U19:Farhan Yousaf (C), Hamza Zahoor (WK), Usman Khan, Jahangir Bilal, Huzaifa Ahsan, Ahmed Hussain, Hasnain Abbas Dar, Ali Raza, Mohammad Sayyam, Rizwanullah, Niqab Shafiq. ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Who Will Win If Rain Washes Out India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI? Check DLS Equation India U19 vs Pakistan U19: Players To Watch Aaryavir Sehwag will be one of India's key players after an impressive start to the tournament. The opener struck an unbeaten 70 off 52 deliveries against Nepal, while captain Lakshya Raichandani also remained not out on 53.

India's bowling attack will rely on Ishan Sood and Arjun Rajput, who picked up three wickets apiece against Nepal. Arjun finished with impressive figures of 3/8. For Pakistan, Usman Khan will be a major threat after smashing an unbeaten 139 against the UAE. Fast bowler Ali Raza and Mohammad Sayyam will also be important, having contributed with the ball in their opening fixture.