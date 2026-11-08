Pakistan’s Under-19 team witnessed a bizarre fielding moment during their ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup 2026 clash against India on Sunday, November 8. Three players converged under a simple catch but none managed to hold on to the ball, leading to a massive failure

The incident took place during the 44th over of India's innings at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman.

Mohammad Sayyam bowled a length delivery to Kavya Patel, who stepped down the track and attempted to play an attacking shot. However, the batter could only manage a top edge, sending the ball high into the air.

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Three Pakistan U-19 Players Leave Easy Catch

What followed was a moment of confusion in the Pakistan field. Sayyam, wicketkeeper Hamza Zahoor and Usman Khan all moved towards the dropping ball, seemingly expecting one of their teammates to complete the catch. At the last moment, however, all three backed away, allowing the ball to fall safely onto the ground.