- Mohammed Sayyam, wicketkeeper Hamza Zahoor and Usman Khan converged under a high catch.
- The incident occurred in the 44th over after Patel mistimed a shot off Sayyam.
- Sayyam was visibly frustrated and confronted his teammates after the costly miscommunication.
Pakistan’s Under-19 team witnessed a bizarre fielding moment during their ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup 2026 clash against India on Sunday, November 8. Three players converged under a simple catch but none managed to hold on to the ball, leading to a massive failure
The incident took place during the 44th over of India's innings at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman.
Mohammad Sayyam bowled a length delivery to Kavya Patel, who stepped down the track and attempted to play an attacking shot. However, the batter could only manage a top edge, sending the ball high into the air.
ALSO READ: IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2026: Arjun Rajput Slams Maiden Youth ODI Hundred To Rescue India After Early Collapse
Three Pakistan U-19 Players Leave Easy Catch
What followed was a moment of confusion in the Pakistan field. Sayyam, wicketkeeper Hamza Zahoor and Usman Khan all moved towards the dropping ball, seemingly expecting one of their teammates to complete the catch. At the last moment, however, all three backed away, allowing the ball to fall safely onto the ground.
Whether it’s Pakistan’s men’s senior team, women’s senior team, U19 team or even their gully cricket team, it’s mandatory for them to drop a catch like this 😂 Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushashan. A must watch 👇🏻🤪 https://t.co/E2nouvXIdU— Richard Kettlebourogh Fans (@RichKettle07) November 8, 2026
The missed opportunity left Sayyam visibly frustrated, with the Pakistan pacer appearing to question his teammates immediately after the incident. The moment also brought back memories of similar communication breakdowns that have cost Pakistan in the field over the years.
The fielding error gave India a valuable reprieve late in their innings. However, Pakistan eventually managed to dismiss the remaining Indian batters and bowl the opposition out for 208 in 46.3 overs.
Recommended For You
ALSO READ: IND U19 vs PAK U19 Live Streaming: Where To Watch India vs Pakistan Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 For Free, Pitch Report & Probable Playing XIs
Arjun Rajput's Century Rescues India After Early Collapse
Earlier, India had struggled after opting to bat first, losing four wickets for just 42 runs. Arjun Rajput led the recovery with a brilliant 107 off 85 deliveries, including 11 boundaries and five sixes.
Typical Pakistan fielding 🤣🤣🤣 The ball didn’t even go past 10 yards lol https://t.co/ENHy4Haqxg— Harin Sekhon (@harinsekhonn) November 8, 2026
Rajput built important partnerships with Anvay Dravid and Manal Chauhan to take India past the 200-run mark. Pakistan's Ali Raza, Rizwanullah and Niqab Shafiq claimed three wickets each, while Sayyam picked up the final wicket to wrap up the Indian innings.
India were eventually bowled out for 208, leaving Pakistan with a target of 209 in the Group A encounter.