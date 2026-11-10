- India produced an attacking display against Pakistan.
- Suhail Ahmad Bhat will once again be one of India's key players.
- India are expected to retain much of the starting combination.
After making a winning start to their SAFF Championship 2026 campaign against Pakistan, India will look to continue their momentum when they take on the Maldives. The most anticipated clash will be their second and final Group B fixture on Wednesday, November 11.
The Blue Tigers grabbed an impressive 3-2 victory over Pakistan in their tournament opener at the National Stadium in Dhaka. They will now aim to secure another three points and strengthen their chances of finishing at the top of Group B.
India produced an attacking display against Pakistan, with Mohun Bagan forward Suhail Ahmad Bhat emerging as the standout performer. The youngster scored twice in the first half, while Manglenthang Kipgen also found the back of the net to help India establish a commanding lead.
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Head coach Naushad Moosa will expect another strong performance from his young side as they prepare for a potentially challenging encounter against the Maldives.
India vs Maldives: Match Details
Match: India vs Maldives
Tournament: SAFF Championship 2026
Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Time: 3:00 PM IST
Venue: National Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh
Group: Group B
India vs Maldives Live Streaming Details
Football fans in India can watch the India vs Maldives SAFF Championship 2026 match live on the VETO app. The tournament is available to stream for free, without requiring a subscription.
There will be no live television broadcast of the SAFF Championship 2026 in India. Supporters will therefore have to rely on the digital platform to watch the Blue Tigers in action.
Live Streaming: VETO app
TV Broadcast: Not available in India
Subscription: Free streaming
What To Expect From India?
Suhail Ahmad Bhat will once again be one of India's key players after his match-winning contribution against Pakistan. The Mohun Bagan forward showcased his finishing ability by scoring twice and will be eager to continue his impressive form.
Meanwhile, Manglenthang Kipgen and Abhishek Suryavanshi will also be important figures in India's attacking and midfield transitions.
India vs Maldives: Head-to-Head Record
India have historically enjoyed a strong record against the Maldives in international football. According to the All India Football Federation, the two nations have faced each other 18 times, with the Blue Tigers winning 13 matches, drawing twice and losing three.
Their previous meeting came in an international friendly in March 2025, when India registered a comfortable 3-0 victory in Shillong.
The Blue Tigers will be confident of extending their positive record against the island nation as they look to progress to the semi-finals.
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India vs Maldives: Predicted Playing XI’s
India are expected to retain much of the starting combination that defeated Pakistan, with Suhail Ahmad Bhat likely to lead the attacking line after his impressive performance.
India Predicted XI: Arsh Anwer Shaikh (GK); Muhammed Uvais, Bijoy Varghese, Nikhil Prabhu, Hmingthanmawia Ralte; Ricky John Shabong, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Manglenthang Kipgen, Noufal PN; Muhammad Suhail, Suhail Ahmad Bhat.
Maldives Predicted XI: Mohamed Ashwan (GK); Samooh Ali, Hassan Eenaz, Hussain Sifaau, Ahmed Aiham; Ibrahim Mahudhee Hussain, Ahmed Maaish Rasheed, Ali Hamdhaan, Nisham Mohamed Rasheed; Ali Fasir, Mohamed Naaim.