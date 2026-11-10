After making a winning start to their SAFF Championship 2026 campaign against Pakistan, India will look to continue their momentum when they take on the Maldives. The most anticipated clash will be their second and final Group B fixture on Wednesday, November 11.

The Blue Tigers grabbed an impressive 3-2 victory over Pakistan in their tournament opener at the National Stadium in Dhaka. They will now aim to secure another three points and strengthen their chances of finishing at the top of Group B.

India produced an attacking display against Pakistan, with Mohun Bagan forward Suhail Ahmad Bhat emerging as the standout performer. The youngster scored twice in the first half, while Manglenthang Kipgen also found the back of the net to help India establish a commanding lead.

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Head coach Naushad Moosa will expect another strong performance from his young side as they prepare for a potentially challenging encounter against the Maldives.

India vs Maldives: Match Details

Match: India vs Maldives

Tournament: SAFF Championship 2026

Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Time: 3:00 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh

Group: Group B

India vs Maldives Live Streaming Details

Football fans in India can watch the India vs Maldives SAFF Championship 2026 match live on the VETO app. The tournament is available to stream for free, without requiring a subscription.

There will be no live television broadcast of the SAFF Championship 2026 in India. Supporters will therefore have to rely on the digital platform to watch the Blue Tigers in action.

Live Streaming: VETO app

TV Broadcast: Not available in India

Subscription: Free streaming

What To Expect From India?

Suhail Ahmad Bhat will once again be one of India's key players after his match-winning contribution against Pakistan. The Mohun Bagan forward showcased his finishing ability by scoring twice and will be eager to continue his impressive form.